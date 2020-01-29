VIDEO — David Smith: Silver Could Jump to US$50 in the Next 2 Years

Silver prices are still below the US$20 per ounce mark despite having a bright 2019, but will this change throughout the new year?

To learn more about what’s ahead for the white metal, the Investing News Network caught up with David Smith, senior analyst at the Morgan Report, at this year’s Vancouver Resource Investment Conference.

“We saw a surprise breakout in silver and also gold in 2019 and I think that is going to continue,” he said on the sidelines of the show. “There will be consolidation phases along the way, but the trend will be higher through the remainder of the year.”

Giving his silver price prediction for 2020, Smith said a key level would be US$20.

“If silver can get to that level and maintain and move above that, I think we could see a strike toward US$26 during the course of the year. Whether it will stay at that level is hard to say.”

Smith also talked about what factors every silver-focused investor should pay attention to for the precious metal in 2020.

“2019 is the fourth year of declining silver production in a row. That trend is becoming well entrenched — the yields are lower per tonne,” he said. “I think that if there is any uptick, which remains to be seen on the commercial side, the retail side, that is what’s going to push silver prices higher as more investors buy physical silver.”

Smith also shared his thoughts on how investors looking to jump into the silver space should approach this season and what lessons he has learned along his career.

Watch the video above for more of Smith’s thoughts on silver and stocks to watch. You can also click here to see our full VRIC playlist on YouTube.

