Boreal Intercepts High Grade Silver Zinc Lead at Gumsberg Project in Sweden

Boreal Metals Corp. (“Boreal” or the “Company”) (TSXV:BMX) is pleased to announce high grade and other encouraging drill results from the ongoing 2,500 meter (planned) diamond drill program at Gumsberg. Drill results from the first five holes (1,146.7 meters) confirm the presence of high grade silver-zinc-lead mineralization with significant associated copper and gold mineralization. Drill intercepts include various styles of mineralization in massive sulfide horizons, some of which appear to be exhalite-type deposits. Similar styles of mineralization occur throughout the Bergslagen district in southern Sweden, which is host to multiple world-renowned base metal sulphide deposits.

As quoted in the press release:

“We are pleased to announce the results of the drill program at Gumsberg which to date have exceeded our expectations, with significant mineralization in the first five holes,” stated Karl Antonius, President and CEO. “Intercepts in excess of one kilogram per tonne silver with over 45% combined lead and zinc at the Östersilvberg target are a testament to the metal endowment and significantly increases our confidence in the economic potential at Gumsberg. Confirming the presence of high grade exhalative style mineralization is central to Boreal’s potential to build tonnage at Gumsberg.”

