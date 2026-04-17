Trading Halt

Trading Halt

Sarama Resources (SRR:AU) has announced Trading Halt

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SRR:AU
Sarama Resources
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Sarama Resources (ASX:SRR)

Sarama Resources

Promising new gold projects in Western Australia, plus a large fully funded arbitration claim. Keep Reading...
Q4 25 Management's Discussion & Analysis

Q4 25 Management's Discussion & Analysis

Sarama Resources (SRR:AU) has announced Q4 25 Management's Discussion & AnalysisDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Q2 2025 Interim Financial Statements

Q2 2025 Interim Financial Statements

Sarama Resources (SRR:AU) has announced Q2 2025 Interim Financial StatementsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Sarama Provides Update on Arbitration Proceedings

Sarama Provides Update on Arbitration Proceedings

Sarama Resources (SRR:AU) has announced Sarama Provides Update on Arbitration ProceedingsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Completion of Tranche 1 Equity Placement & Cleansing Notice

Completion of Tranche 1 Equity Placement & Cleansing Notice

Sarama Resources (SRR:AU) has announced Completion of Tranche 1 Equity Placement & Cleansing NoticeDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
A$2.7m Equity Placement to Fund Laverton Drilling Campaign

A$2.7m Equity Placement to Fund Laverton Drilling Campaign

Sarama Resources (SRR:AU) has announced A$2.7m Equity Placement to Fund Laverton Drilling CampaignDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Total Metals (TSXV:TT)

Total Metals Acquires 100% Interest in the High-Grade Pick Lake Critical Minerals Property from Frontier Energy Limited

Total Metals Corp. (“Total Metals” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: TT) (OTCQB: TTTMF) (FSE: O4N) is pleased to announce that it has acquired a 100% interest (the “Acquisition”) in the mineral rights underlying the Pick Lake Critical Minerals Property (the “Project”) from Frontier Energy Limited (ASX:... Keep Reading...
Strategic Agreement Executed for Goldfields Drill & Blast Open Pit Mining Services

Strategic Agreement Executed for Goldfields Drill & Blast Open Pit Mining Services

Brightstar and Aquirian Ltd to partner for Drill and Blast mining services for the Goldfields Hub’s open pit operations

Brightstar Resources Limited (ASX: BTR) (Brightstar or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has awarded an initial three-year agreement for the supply of all open pit drilling and energetics services with Drillforce, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aquirian, for the Lord Byron open pit mine... Keep Reading...
Bob Moriarty, gold bar.

Bob Moriarty: Gold, Silver, Fuel, Food — Protect Yourself Now

Bob Moriarty, publisher of 321Gold, shares his thoughts on gold and silver, saying it's important for investors to protect themselves in today's increasingly dangerous world."It's a very, very, very dangerous time, and it's a time that investors need to wake up and they need to protect... Keep Reading...
Stacks of silver coins and a pyramid of gold bars on a dark reflective surface.

Precious Metals Price Update: Gold, Silver, PGMs Stage Relief Rally on Iran Peace Deal Hopes

The potential for peace and lower inflation has sparked a relief rally in the precious metals complex.A fragile ceasefire was declared on April 8; however, the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which represents a chokepoint for about 20 percent of global oil flows, remains in place. A US naval... Keep Reading...
Silver Hammer Mining

Silver Hammer Mining

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Independent Lab Confirms Gold and Silver Recoveries of 89% and 75% Respectively in Sulphides at Palta Dorada

Independent Lab Confirms Gold and Silver Recoveries of 89% and 75% Respectively in Sulphides at Palta Dorada

Peruvian Metals Corp (TSXV: PER,OTC:DUVNF) (OTC Pink: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce updated metallurgical work on sulphide Au-Ag material on its 100% owned Palta Dorada Gold-Silver property ("Property") located in the Ancash department in Northern Peru. The... Keep Reading...

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Sarama Resources
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