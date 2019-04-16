Avino Announces First Quarter 2019 Production Results

Avino Silver & Gold Mines announced its first quarter 2019 production results from its Avino property near Durango, Mexico.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSX:ASM,NYSE American:ASM) announced its first quarter 2019 production results from its Avino property near Durango, Mexico.

Highlights are as follows:

The silver equivalent production in Q1, 2019 decreased by 6 percent compared to Q1, 2018, primarily due to a shutdown of mill for a period of seven days during the quarter to facilitate planned upgrades to the crushing circuit.

Consolidated Production Highlights for Q1 2019 (Compared to Q1 2018)

Silver equivalent production decreased by 6 percent to 615,019 ounces

Gold production decreased by 6 percent to 1,813 ounces

Silver production decreased by 13 percent to 268,399 ounces

Copper production increased by 10 percent to 1,062,702 pounds