Avino Announces First Quarter 2019 Production Results
Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSX:ASM,NYSE American:ASM) announced its first quarter 2019 production results from its Avino property near Durango, Mexico.
Highlights are as follows:
The silver equivalent production in Q1, 2019 decreased by 6 percent compared to Q1, 2018, primarily due to a shutdown of mill for a period of seven days during the quarter to facilitate planned upgrades to the crushing circuit.
Consolidated Production Highlights for Q1 2019 (Compared to Q1 2018)
Silver equivalent production decreased by 6 percent to 615,019 ounces
Gold production decreased by 6 percent to 1,813 ounces
Silver production decreased by 13 percent to 268,399 ounces
Copper production increased by 10 percent to 1,062,702 pounds
David Wolfin, president & CEO, commented:
The production results this quarter are reflective of the lower grades achieved, coupled with seven days of lost production while upgrades to the crusher were being completed at the mill. The upgrades were significant to the overall operation as they will enable us to realize more consistent throughput from the crusher during the rainy season in Mexico. We continue to focus on profitable ounces and a considered approach to keeping costs controlled company-wide, particularly as we are experiencing lower metal prices.
