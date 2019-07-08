5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Exploration Update Boosts Cantex

Top gainers on the TSXV last week were Cantex, Golden Predator, NioBay Metals, Braveheart Resources and SRG Mining.









Last Friday (July 5), the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) fell by 2.59 points to 585.24, down 0.44 percent.

Last week’s news was mostly drowned out by the lead-up to July 4 celebrations in the United States. However, we are now entering H1 report time, with industries and economies posting year-to-date numbers across the board.

In commodities, gold took a little dip as the US released job figures, while iron ore continued to maintain its high value, spurred on by Vale’s (NYSE:VALE) woes in Brazil.

On the TSXV, top gainers for the week were a little bit of everything: from precious metals to base metals and tantalum to graphite. Here are the top gainers for the last week:

Read on to find out what’s been making the news for each company.

Cantex Mine Development

Cantex has properties in Canada, the US and Yemen. Its primary project is 100 kilometers northeast of Mayo, Yukon, where Cantex has 1,075 claims covering over 20,000 hectares.

On June 26, Cantex released an update on its exploration program at the Yukon project, the silver-lead–zinc North Rackla claims. According to the company, all the exploration equipment is on site, and it has begun drilling.

On the TSXV last week, Cantex’s share price was up by 51.32 percent by Friday to C$5.75.

Golden Predator

Gold exploration company Golden Predator is actively exploring its 3 Aces project and the advanced Brewery Creek project, a past-producing brownfields project with a 2014 preliminary economic assessment prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. Both are located in Yukon, Canada.

Last Friday, the company announced a C$6 million private placement, as well as that billionaire Canadian businessman Eric Sprott was purchasing 5 million shares, increasing his ownership to 13 million of the over 130 million shares issued and outstanding.

In Toronto, Golden Predator was up by 48.08 percent by the end of last week, reaching C$0.385.

NioBay Metals

As its name suggests, Canadian exploration company NioBay Metals is focused on its James Bay niobium project, which is located in Ontario, but it also has a 72.5 percent interest in the Crevier niobium and tantalum project in Quebec.

Crevier was the subject of the company’s most recent press release, with the company reporting that it had performed an internal scoping study in response to rising niobium and tantalum prices and had decided to proceed with a metallurgical program on a 15 tonne sample from Crevier. Results are expected in the next three months.

In Toronto, NioBay was trading at C$0.28 last Friday, up by 47.37 percent on the previous week.

Braveheart Resources

Canadian junior explorer Braveheart Resources is focused on exploring its recently-acquired Bull River mine in the Kootenays of British Columbia, which the company is working to restart.

The company’s most recent news was the closing of a C$200,000 private placement to fund exploration works.

Braveheart was trading at C$0.21 last Friday, up 44.83 percent.

SRG Mining

SRG Mining is an Africa-focused graphite company, with assets in Guinea in its 100 percent owned Lola project.

Lola was the star of SRG’s news this week, when it announced results from a positive feasibility study that it has been working on since September last year. The study also includes updated resource calculations based on its 2018 drilling campaign at Lola.

The company was trading at C$1 by last Friday, up by 38.89 percent.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the basic materials and energy sectors are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Scott Tibballs, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: Golden Predator is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.