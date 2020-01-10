Geopolitical tensions stemming from attacks in the Middle East have pushed gold and palladium up significantly.









The precious metals sector benefited broadly from growing geopolitical uncertainty in the Middle East following last week’s drone attack in Baghdad.

Both gold and palladium started the week hitting highs for the year, the yellow metal reaching a seven-year high of US$1,578.80 an ounce, while industrial metal palladium soared above US$2,000 to US$2,023.

Gold’s sister metal, silver, was also bolstered by the unrest, reaching a year-to-date high on January 7, of US$18.55. Platinum had a similar story this week, trending to US$989 an ounce on January 5 before slipping lower where it remains.

An aerial assault carried out by Iran on Iraqi targets late Tuesday night sent shockwaves through the market which responded by driving up the value of safe haven assets, gold in particular, which moved as high as US$1,610 following the missile attack.

As the dust settled and there were no reported casualties the prices began to retreat back to their range bound levels. However, that may change as speculation that an Iranian missile may have shot down an airplane departing the airport in Tehran on Tuesday evening.

“In the very short-term, investor sentiment will continue to be dominated by developments in the Middle East. More aggressive actions by the White House will clearly provide another catalyst for price gains,” reads a precious metals summary from Metals Focus.

The weekly outlook went on to note: “That said, it is worth stressing that sharper geopolitical tensions usually generate a short-term boost for gold prices. Without a dramatic escalations, we would not be surprised if gold retreats towards or below US$1,500 in the coming weeks.”

Gold is currently trading for US$1,556.77 at 10:53 a.m. EST.

As the week continued gold, as well as silver and platinum begin to settle back below US$1,600, US$18.55 and US$988 respectively; while palladium retained its gains and continued moving higher.

The automotive metal has been the most successful precious commodity over the last year, gaining more than 10 percent year-to-date. The metal which is used in catalytic convertors in gasoline powered cars, is instrumental in reducing emissions from vehicles.

The metal continues to break its own records, and hit an all-time high on Thursday (January 9) when it was selling for US$2,122.

“Palladium prices are expected to continue rising during the first quarter of 2020,” Rohit Savant of CPM Group told the Investing News Network via email.

The vice president of research for the commodity intelligence company pointed to a variety of factors that will drive the palladium story through the quarter which is considered the strongest period for the metal.

For Savant, the most notable factors include: mine supply concerns from South Africa, related to energy generation and load shedding. As well as, ongoing tightening emissions standards in China.

Another area that will impact the palladium narrative is the exchange traded fund sector which experienced heightened interest in 2019.

“While the net increase in demand is very small, it still is a reversal in trend from what has been observed over most of the period since the middle of 2015 and further tightens an already tight market,” said Savant.

Palladium is currently selling at US$2,098 an ounce at 10:55 a.m. EST.

The other PGM, platinum was also propelled higher amid the concern that a military response from either the US or Iran was imminent.

Despite recording gains platinum has not had the same break out story as gold or palladium. The grey metal has climbed less than 1 percent year-to-date, and recorded a decade low in 2019.

Although growth has been subdued, Metals Focus foresees gold’s positivity motivating the price in 2020.

“Metals Focus are cautiously optimistic about platinum prices in 2020, although this has little to do with the fundamentals,” states the report. “Even though platinum autocatalyst demand is expected to start improving from 2020 onwards (due to rising heavy duty vehicle production and tightening emissions regulations), gains will be fairly modest.”

Presently, an ounce of platinum is trading at US$976.50 as of 10:56 a.m. EST.

Lastly, despite silver displaying more volatility over the last year it is expected to also benefit from gold’s advancement as well as investor appetite for save haven assets.

“Given its far smaller market size (relative to gold) and therefore its higher volatility, we also expect silver to outperform the yellow metal, resulting in the gold:silver ratio falling to the low 70s later this year,” Metals Focus wrote.

At 10:56 a.m. EST the price of silver was US$18.06.

