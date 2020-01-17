New Age Metals Enters Agreement with IBK Capital

New Age Metals has entered into an agreement with IBK Capital, to assist in evaluating strategic alternatives to maximize the value of New Age Metals.









New Age Metals (TSXV:NAM,OTCQB:NMTLF,FWB:P7J) has entered into an agreement with IBK Capital, that will see the latter to assist in evaluating strategic alternatives to maximize the shareholder value of New Age Metals.

As quoted from the press release:

IBK Capital Corp. will work to develop strategies to unlock what New Age Metals’ management and board of directors believe to be a significant unrecognized value in the company’s stock price. Harry Barr, Chairman and CEO of New Age Metals, said: “We are very pleased to have a firm with IBK Capital’s global relationships in the mining sector working to explore ways to create value for our shareholders. We continue to develop our 100 percent owned River Valley Palladium Project located 60 miles from the Sudbury metallurgical complex in Sudbury, Ontario. River Valley is one of North America’s largest undeveloped primary Platinum Group Metals Projects. We believe that this asset will be seen as an attractive development opportunity by several global mining companies. IBK Capital’s mandate will include the coordination of discussions with interested parties on a potential investment in, or acquisition of the company, at a time and on terms that produce the best possible value to New Age Metals’ shareholders.”

