Investors interested in buying physical precious metals tend to flock to gold and silver, but according to Mercenary Geologist Mickey Fulp, there’s a case to be made for purchasing physical platinum.

Speaking at the recent Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, Fulp said what makes platinum appealing to him right now is that it’s “undervalued with respect to both gold and palladium.”

He explained, “we track platinum-to-gold ratios, and we track platinum-to-palladium ratios, and both those ratios are at or near historic lows — very rare occurrences. That tells you that platinum is undervalued both with respect to gold and palladium. So I am buying platinum right now instead of gold.”

Fulp is currently covering four companies right now: Trilogy Metals (TSX:TMQ,NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ), Integra Resources (TSXV:ITR), Eagle Plains Resources (TSXV:EPL) and Columbus Gold (TSX:CGT). He noted that the last two both have spin outs that he believes are compelling.

Watch the video above for more insight from Fulp on platinum and those four companies. The transcript for this interview will be added shortly.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.