Palladium Price Jumps 6 Percent on Russia Sanctions

Palladium prices have been on an uptrend this week, increasing more than 6 percent on the back of supply concerns after the US imposed sanctions on Russia, the world’s top palladium-producing country.

Investors worries increased when Rusal’s owner Oleg Deripaska was included on the sanctions blacklist. Rusal, the biggest aluminum producer outside of China, owns 28 percent stake in Norilsk Nickel (MCX:GMKN), the world’s biggest palladium producer.

“What participants on the metal markets are far more concerned about is that the sanctions could also result in supply disruptions,” Commerzbank AG analysts including Daniel Briesemann said in a note Monday.

In 2017, Norilsk Nickel increased its palladium output 6 percent year-on-year to 2.78 million ounces. The Russian company holds interests in some of the richest mines in palladium, platinum and nickel.

“[Deripaska] is one of the major shareholders in Norilsk, so I think there has been a bit of speculative buying,” ICBC Standard Bank analyst Tom Kendall said. “But I don’t believe there is an imminent threat to supply.”

Last year, palladium was the best-performing precious metal, surging more than 56 percent. But palladium was under pressure in the first quarter, partially due to increasing fears over a trade war between the US and China.

“China is a massive user of palladium in the auto sector, and the United States is probably the second biggest user,” Mitsubishi analyst Jonathan Butler said. “When you have talk between those two countries of slapping punitive tariffs on things like vehicle imports, it does raise fears that this very strong demand we’ve seen is going to weaken.”

However, the palladium market has been in deficit for the past decade, and GFMS analysts at Thomson Reuters believe that will continue in 2018. They estimate the market will hit a 1.5 million ounce deficit this year.

As a result, many analysts believe that any threats to supply on top of the current deficit could push prices higher.

In fact, analysts recently polled by FocusEconomics estimate that the average palladium price will be US$1,037 in Q2. The most bullish forecast for the quarter comes from Citigroup Global Markets, which is calling for a price of US$1,150; meanwhile, BMO Capital Markets is the most bearish with a forecast of US$950.

On Wednesday (April 11), palladium prices closed up 0.2 percent at US$955.80.

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.