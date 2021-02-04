Visionary Gold: Unlocking Value in the Under-Explored Past Producing Gold Belts of Wyoming

Visionary Gold Corp (TSXV:VIZ) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









Wyoming is more than just America’s “Cowboy State.” While the state has been successful in developing its uranium, coal and oil and gas for over a century, Wyoming is now experiencing a revitalization of another natural resource — gold.

Visionary Gold Corp (TSXV:VIZ) is currently operating in the historically productive Lewiston gold district of Fremont County, Wyoming, a district that has a strong gold mining history but has never been explored using modern techniques. Visionary has a first-mover advantage having recently staked and acquired projects within the historic Miner’s Delight District. The Company’s focus is on the Wolf Gold Project where the company has worked tirelessly characterizing high-grade orogenic gold mineralization around a past producing mine and identifying new drill targets along a prolific regional shear zone.

Recent press release: Visionary Gold Corp Samples Up To 39.19 grams per tonne gold at Wolf Gold Project

Request an Investor Kit: Visionary Gold

Learn more about this opportunity through Visionary Gold’s profile page.