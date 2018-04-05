Velocity Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on SEDAR for the Maiden Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate at Rozino Gold Project, Southeast Bulgaria

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:VLC) (“Velocity” or the “Company”) announces that it has filed a NI 43-101 Technical Report on SEDAR (the “Report”) entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report; Mineral Resource Estimation for the Rozino Gold Deposit, Republic of Bulgaria”, dated 5 April 2018 (effective date March 21, 2018). The Technical Report was written by an independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure. The Report is available on SEDAR under the Company’s profile and is also available on the Company’s web site.

Inferred Mineral Resource estimates for the Rozino gold deposit (“Rozino” or the “Project”), based on 2m down-hole composited gold assay grades, are reported for a range of cut off grades (Table 1). Highlights include:

17Mt @ 1.15g/t gold for 629,000 ounces at 0.5g/t cut-off grade; and

8.2Mt @ 1.68g/t gold for 443,000 ounces at 0.8g/t cut-off grade;

Estimated resources extend to the base of mineralized drilling at around 190m depth, with around 90% of estimates from depths of less than 110m and less than 1% from below 150m; and

The mineralized system remains open for expansion and drill testing is ongoing.

The Company plans to publish a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) in the second half of 2018, which will include an updated Mineral Resource estimate.

Resource Estimate Methodology

Recoverable resources were estimated for Rozino using Multiple Indicator Kriging (MIK) with block support adjustment, a method that has been demonstrated to provide reliable estimates of recoverable open pit resources in gold deposits of diverse geological styles.

The Rozino sampling database includes 186 diamond holes for 29,924m of drilling, of which 86 drill holes (14,289m) completed by Asenovgrad Geoengineering EAD are not included in the resource estimation dataset due to insufficient quality control data. Drilling used in resource estimation total 78 (12,009m) drill holes and comprise 44 drill holes (7,475m) completed by Velocity, 28 drill holes (3,794m) completed by Hereward Ventures Ltd. (“Hereward”), and 6 drill holes (740m) completed by Asia Gold Inc. (“Asia Gold”). The remaining angled drill holes from the database are located outside the mineralized envelope and did not inform the resource estimation.

Samples from Velocity’s diamond drilling provide 63% of the estimation dataset, with angled diamond holes drilled by Hereward and Asia Gold contributing 32% and 5%, respectively.

Estimated resources are constrained within a mineralized envelope interpreted from 2m down-hole composited gold grades and geological logging from diamond drilling and surface trenches. The envelope captures intervals of greater than 0.1 g/t, with the lower boundary reflecting the contact between variably mineralized sedimentary rocks and un-mineralized basement. It covers an area of approximately 780m by 600m. Estimated resources extend to the base of mineralized drilling at around 190m depth, with around 90% of estimates from depths of less than 110m and less than 1% from below 150m.

Bulk densities of 2.2, 2.4 and 2.6 tonnes per cubic metre were assigned to completely weathered, transitional and fresh material, respectively, using surfaces representing the base of complete oxidation (“BOCO”) and top of fresh rock (“TOFR”) interpreted by Velocity. Within the resource area the depth to BOCO averages around 7m, with fresh rock occurring at an average depth of around 18m.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

The work program at Rozino was designed and is supervised by Stuart A. Mills, CGeol, the Company’s Vice-President Exploration, who is responsible for all aspects of the work, including the quality control/quality assurance program. On-site personnel at the project rigorously collect and track samples which are then security sealed and shipped to ALS Global laboratory in Romania. Samples were prepared and analyzed by fire assay using a 30-gram charge in compliance with industry standards. Field duplicate samples, blanks and independent controlled reference material (standards) are included in every batch.

Hereward and Asia Gold’s diamond core from angled drilling was sampled and analyzed by industry standard methods. The core was generally halved for analysis with a diamond saw over generally 1m intervals, and samples were analyzed for gold by fire assay by commercial laboratories. Information available to demonstrate the reliability of these results includes duplicates and blanks for both data sets and certified reference standards for Asia Gold’s drill results.

General Notes with Respect to Technical Information

The mineral resource disclosed herein has been estimated in accordance with the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum “CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves” (CIM, 2014).

Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Any known legal, political, environmental, or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Reserves are detailed below in the section entitled “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information”.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been approved for disclosure by Jonathon Abbott, a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and employee of MPR Geological Consultants Pty Ltd. Mr. Abbott is a Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Abbott is independent of the Company.

About the Rozino Gold Project

Velocity has been exploring and drilling at Rozino since August 2017, completing 7,300m of diamond drilling in 2017 and publishing a maiden Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate in Q1 2018; 17Mt @ 1.15g/t gold for 629,000 ounces at 0.5g/t cut-off grade with 8.2Mt @ 1.68g/t gold for 443,000 ounces at 0.8g/t cut-off grade. Approximately 90% of estimated resources at depths of less than 110m from surface and less than 1% below 150m from surface. Mineralization remains open for expansion.

The Company continues to drill in 2018 with a view to publishing an updated mineral resource estimate and preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”) in Q3 2018, approximately one year after initiating exploration. On completion of the PEA, the Company will exercise its option for a 70% interest in the project and will move forward in joint venture with its Bulgarian partner.

About the Balkan Gold Project

Velocity formed an Exploration and Mining Alliance (“Alliance”) with Bulgarian operating partner Gorubso Kardzhali A.D. (“Gorubso”) in February 2018. The Alliance is the cornerstone of the Balkan Gold Project.

Within the Balkan Gold Project, the Company’s portfolio of assets in Bulgaria includes exclusive access to a modern, centrally located CIL plant for processing of material from gold projects in the surrounding area. The Company has negotiated an option to earn a 70% interest in any or all of seven advanced gold projects, including the Rozino Project where drilling is ongoing. In addition, the Company has negotiated an option to earn a 50% interest in the operating Chala Gold Mine.

The Alliance area covers all existing and future Gorubso and Velocity projects within an area of 10,400km2 covering the prospective Eastern Rhodope Gold Mining District in southeastern Bulgaria.

The Agreement contemplates the exploration, development, and mining of the various projects within the Alliance area and provides for an option/joint venture mechanism by which Velocity and Gorubso will partner to maximize value for both companies.

About Velocity Minerals Ltd.

Velocity is a gold exploration and development company focused on eastern Europe. The Company’s management and board includes mining industry professionals with over 100 years of combined experience spanning Europe, Asia, and the Americas as employees of major mining companies as well as founders and senior executives of junior to mid-tier public companies. The team’s experience includes all aspects of mineral exploration, resource definition, feasibility, finance, mine construction and mine operation as well as a track record in managing publicly listed companies.

About Bulgaria

Bulgaria is a member of NATO (2004) and a member of the European Union (2007). The local currency (BGN) has been tied to the Euro since 1999 (1.956 BGN/EUR). The country is served by modern European infrastructure including an extensive network of paved roads. Bulgaria boasts an exceptionally low corporate tax rate of only 10%. The country’s education system is excellent with good availability of experienced mining professionals in a favourable cost environment. Foreign mining companies are successfully operating in Bulgaria. The country’s mining law was established in 1999 and updated in 2011. Mining royalties are low and compare favourably with more established mining countries.

