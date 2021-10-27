Vanstar Mining Resources: World-Class DiscoveryPotential in Quebec

Vanstar Mining Resources (TSXV:VSR) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









Vanstar Mining Resources (TSXV:VSR) offers investors exposure to different stages of development through strong project fundamentals. The company leverages Quebec’s world-class mining-friendly conditions and high-grade mineralization prospects. Its flagship Nelligan project is a largely de-risked asset and one of Quebec’s largest gold projects containing approximately 3.2 million ounces of gold. The project is located near excellent infrastructure and, through a joint venture with Vanstar, is operated by one of Canada’s premiere gold producers, IAMGOLD Corp.

Vanstar Mining Resources’ Company Highlights

Vanstar Mining Resources’ robust asset portfolio includes the flagship Nelligan project, as well as the Felix, Amanda, Frida and Eva gold exploration projects.

The Nelligan project hosts world-class discovery potential that is largely de-risked with approximately 3.2-million-ounce inferred gold resource. The project has widespread high-grade mineralization with growth potential and is located near excellent infrastructure.

Nelligan is carried through to production by IAMGOLD requiring no further dilution to Vanstar.

Future plans for the company include an extensive diamond drill programs at Nelligan, as well as geophysical, geochemical and drilling campaigns on its other assets to unlock the full potential of its gold assets.

Vanstar Mining is well capitalized with a tight share structure and supportive long-term shareholders.