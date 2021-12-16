Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. is pleased to announce initial assay results from IAMGOLD's 2021 exploration diamond drilling program at its Nelligan joint venture project located 60 kilometres southwest of Chibougamau, Quebec, Canada and 15 kilometres from the Monster Lake Project, 100% owned by IAMGOLD. The Nelligan Gold project hosts Inferred Mineral Resources containing 3.2 million ounces of gold grading 1.02 gt ...

VSR:CA