TriStar Gold – Drilling Started on Major Exploration Program

TriStar Gold Inc. (TSXV: TSG) (OTCQX: TSGZF) (the Company or TriStar) is pleased to announce the start of a major exploration drilling program at its Castelo de Sonhos gold project. This drilling is principally designed to test new exploration targets and to expand the known mineral resource at Castelo de Sonhos.

“The drilling is now up and running in this program, and our whole team is excited about it,” says Nick Appleyard, TriStar’s President and CEO. “As of today, we have two drill rigs at site drilling with a third rig arriving in a couple of weeks, meaning it’s going to be a very busy fourth quarter for us. We anticipate reporting results from the initial holes starting in November.”

Figure 1 Image showing core rig set up and drilling at the north end of Esperança South

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4509/65046_81f83effb45cc923_002full.jpg

Initial Targets

The first three to five core drill holes will be located in the northern end of Esperança South, targeting extensions of promising results from previous drilling, where the rugged terrain limits access of the larger RC rig. As soon as these holes are complete, the core rig will target the CDS Deeps target of remobilized gold following the intrusion by younger granitic rocks.

The first six RC drill holes will be targeting shallow, previously untested conglomerate horizons in the valley to the east of Esperança South. If these holes successfully intersect conglomerate-hosted gold in the valley, there is scope for a lot more upside drilling in this area. Following this, the RC rig will be prioritizing the completion of requirements for the prefeasibility study drilling, which is scheduled for completion it early next year.



Figure 2 Plan looking north showing the PEA pits and the initial portion of the overall drilling plan. Light blue circles are drill holes targeting shallow conglomerate-hosted gold, dark blue circles are targeting CDS Deeps and green circles are remaining in-fill drilling.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4509/65046_81f83effb45cc923_003full.jpg

Qualified Person

R. Mohan Srivastava (P.Geo.), Vice President of TriStar, is the Qualified Person who has reviewed the technical information contained in this news release, including data verification, and has approved its disclosure.

About TriStar:

TriStar Gold is an exploration and development company focused on precious metals properties in the Americas that have the potential to become significant producing mines. The Company’s current flagship property is Castelo de Sonhos in Pará State, Brazil. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol TSG and on the OTCQX under the symbol TSGZF. Further information is available at www.tristargold.com.

