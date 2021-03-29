Last week’s top-gaining TSXV mining stocks were St. James Gold, Playfair Mining, Sun Summit Minerals, Azarga Metals and C3 Metals.









The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) trended down last week, opening Monday (March 22) at 999.36 and closing Friday (March 26) at 943.46.

Gold spent the week fairly rangebound, moving between about US$1,725 and US$1,745 per ounce. It was the same story for silver, which traded from around US$25 to US$26 per ounce.

Copper moved down, although it remains historically high at just under US$9,000 per tonne.

Introducing Our NEW Gold Outlook Report BURSTING With Exclusive Information Not Found Anywhere Else. Don't Get Left Behind! Grab Your FREE Gold Report Today! Grab Your Report!

Against that backdrop, the TSXV-listed mining stocks below saw the biggest share price moves last week:

St. James Gold (TSXV:LORD)

Playfair Mining (TSXV:PLY)

Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV:SMN)

Azarga Metals (TSXV:AZR)

C3 Metals (TSXV:CCCM)

Here’s a look at what may have moved their share prices over the last five days.

1. St. James Gold

St. James Gold has an option to acquire 29 claims covering 1,791 acres in North-Central Newfoundland, as well as an option to acquire 28 claims covering 1,730 acres in the central part of the province.

The latest news from the company came last Tuesday (March 23), when it announced that Dr. Stewart A. Jackson has been appointed president of exploration. St. James saw its share price increase 44.58 percent last week to close at C$6.

2. Playfair Mining

Explorer Playfair Mining is focused on its RKV copper-cobalt–nickel project, located in a historic base metals area in Norway. Aside from RKV, the firm holds the Newfoundland-based Grey River property.

There was no fresh news from Playfair last week, but shares rose 42.86 percent to finish at C$0.20.

3. Sun Summit Minerals

Sun Summit Minerals’ flagship asset is its Buck project in BC, which it says has bulk-tonnage gold and silver potential. The company, formerly San Marco Resources, also has non-core Mexican properties.

Fear And Debt Push Gold To New Heights In 2020. What's Coming In 2021? All The Answers You NEED In Our Precious Metals Outlook Report! Grab Your FREE Report Today! Download Your Report!

Last Tuesday, Sun Summit shared an update on exploration at Buck, reporting the completion of 4,000 meters across 10 holes. The company is investigating zones of high-grade and bulk-tonnage-style gold mineralization, and will continue to test those and other targets moving forward. Five out of 10 holes so far have intersected zones of visible gold mineralization in an area that is new and highly prospective.

Sun Summit’s share price jumped 42.5 percent last week to end at C$0.29.

4. Azarga Metals

Exploration and development company Azarga Metals holds the Unkur copper-silver project in Russia’s Zabaikalsky province. Aside from regulatory filings on SEDAR, the company hasn’t released any news since late February; last week, its share price rose 35 percent to close the period at C$0.14.

5. C3 Metals

C3 Metals has concessions covering 5,700 hectares of copper and gold mineralized skarn in Southern Peru. According to the company, its concessions are located in an emerging copper porphyry province that hosts some of the world’s largest copper mines.

Previously called Carube Copper, C3 Metals granted options last Friday to directors, officers, employees and consultants. Its share price increased 30.77 percent to end the period at C$0.17.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.