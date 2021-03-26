Metals Weekly Round-Up: Gold Slumps to 6 Month Low

Rising values for the US dollar and US treasury yields have added headwinds to gold for most of March preventing any sustainable gains.









After reaching a 21-day high last week, the price of gold was down this session, falling to a six month low. Holding above US$1,725 per ounce, the discount is expected to entice buyers of the yellow metal.

Silver has also pulled back from the pressure, while the rest of the precious sector have been able to register small gains.

Dipping as low as US$1,722 gold’s decline was also correlated to a decrease in ETF holdings which shed 84.7 tonnes in February.

After breaching the US$2,000 level in August 2020, the discounted gold price is likely to lead to increased historical investment demand this year. However, as CPM Group’s Rohit Savant explained during a recent webinar, demand will be lower than that seen in 2020.

“This year, gold investment demand is expected to be slightly lower than levels observed in 2020,” he said. “Nonetheless, investment demand is expected to be very high by historical standards. We do expect that investors will be large net buyers of gold during 2021.”

Savant went on to note that CPM Group expects investors to be savvy buyers of the yellow metal.

“(Investors) are not expected to chase the price of gold higher as they did last year,” said Savant. “Instead we think that investors will increase their purchases whenever we see softness in prices.”

Gold was valued at US$1,728.98 as of 10:41 a.m. EST.

Silver also faced downward pressure, pushing prices to a year-to-date low of US$24.53 per ounce. The Thursday (March 25) value dip was short-lived, as prices reached US$25 to end the day.

After the morning bell Friday (March 26), prices slid back to the US$24.90 range.

As of 10:45 a.m. EST silver was moving for US$24.93.

Supply issues at Russian company Nornickel (MCX:GMKN) continue to benefit platinum and palladium prices. Both metals edged higher this week, with platinum adding as much 1.9 percent from its Monday (March 22) value US$1,158 per ounce.

Palladium made a more modest gain (O.8 percent, however the metal is now trading in close proximity to its all-time high, US$2,614 per ounce (February 2020) .

At 10:51 a.m. EST platinum was priced at US$1,167; and palladium was trading for US$2,562.

The base metals sector faced declines across the board this session. Concern around spreading COVID-19 variants and the potential impact they pose on economic recovery contributed to the decline.

As prices fell there has been some value buying which could spur on higher prices, according to Metals Bulletin.

“Once again weakness in base metals prices has run into dip-buying, suggesting underlying sentiment remains bullish,” reads a Friday note.

In terms of year-to-date performance the sector has registered a positive move, which indicates promise.

“The underlying themes remain bullish and while prices have already performed surprisingly well over the past 12 months, suggesting a lot of the recovery news may be in the prices, dips are still finding support,” the report continued. ”This is a sign of robustness.”

Copper prices shed 3.4 percent by Thursday, after starting the five-day period at US$9,097 per tonne.

As a Roskill Q1 sector report states, The red metal could experience a price bump in Q2, following mine disruptions in Q1 and an expected uptick in global demand.

Friday morning saw copper selling for US$8,781.

Zinc values also pulled back, losing just over US$100 from its Monday price, US$2,860 per tonne. The metal ended the week holding at the US$2,759 per tonne level.

Nickel marked a monthly high of US$16,526 per tonne on Tuesday (March 23), before a reversal forced the metal lower. Holding just below US$1,600 nickel could see prices rise due to Nornickel’s production woes.

A recent announcement by Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) could also motivate prices. The company has temporarily reduced production at its Murrin-Murrin nickel and cobalt plant in Western Australia. The plant was impacted by the malfunction of acid plant fans which are currently being repaired.

Glencore has not indicated how much production will be reduced as a result of the issue.

Nickel was valued at US$15,984 early Friday.

Lead also ended the five-day session lower. Friday saw the metal trading for US$1,907 per tonne.

Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.