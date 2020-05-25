The other top-gaining mining stocks on the TSXV last week were Graphite One, Colonial Coal, Kincora Copper and Antler Gold.









After a short trading period, the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) closed last week at 537.18, up from Tuesday’s (May 19) open of 518.97.

The upward momentum came against a rise in tensions between the US and China. The possibility of a trade war between the two nations is again heating up, this time spurred by issues related to COVID-19 and to China’s treatment of Hong Kong.

“Regretfully, in addition to the raging coronavirus, a political virus is also spreading in the United States. This political virus is using every opportunity to attack and smear China,” CNBC quoted top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi as saying on Sunday (May 24).

Against that backdrop, the companies below saw major share price moves last week:

Hemlo Explorers (TSXV:HMLO)

Graphite One (TSXV:GPH)

Colonial Coal International (TSXV:CAD)

Kincora Copper (TSXV:KCC)

Antler Gold (TSXV:ANTL)

Here’s a look at what may have moved their share prices during the period.

1. Hemlo Explorers

Formerly known as Canadian Orebodies, gold-centric Hemlo Explorers has a land package near Hemlo, Ontario, that includes the Pic, North Limb and West Limb. It also has properties in Nunavut.

Last Thursday (May 20), the company appointed Dan McCormack as its exploration manager. McCormack has over 30 years of experience in grassroots and advanced mineral exploration, as well as mine production, and will be leading exploration projects at Pic and North Limb. Hemlo’s share price rose 112.68 percent last week to reach C$0.67.

2. Graphite One

Graphite One’s main focus is its Graphite One project in Alaska, which it hopes will become a producer of coated spherical graphite and other products. It also holds the Graphite Creek project in the same state.

The company did not release any news last week, but its share price increased 112 percent to hit C$0.53. Its latest announcement came on May 13, when it reported on preliminary test work performed by its independent industrial partner on graphitic material from its Graphite Creek project.

3. Colonial Coal International

Colonial Coal International bills itself as a pure-play metallurgical coal development company. It has two resource-stage coal properties in Northeastern BC’s Peace River coal field.

Like Graphite One, Colonial Coal did not report any news last week; its most recent announcement came on February 5, when it reported on recent warrant exercises. Despite the lack of news, the company’s share price jumped 88 percent to finish last week at C$0.47.

4. Kincora Copper

Explorer and project generator Kincora Copper is on the hunt for world-class copper-gold discoveries. The company’s main priority is the Trundle project, a brownfield project located in what it says is Australia’s foremost porphyry belt. Trundle lies within the same system as Northparkes, the country’s second largest porphyry mine.

Last Tuesday (May 19), Kincora announced the completion of the first drill hole at the Trundle Park target, located at its Trundle project. It intersected intersected multiple mineralized skarn zones, and the company said that “multiple noteworthy positive developments have been achieved” as a result of the hole. Its share price leaped by 87.5 percent to end at C$0.15.

5. Antler Gold

Namibia-focused Antler Gold holds the Erongo Central and Western gold projects, which are made up of seven exclusive prospecting licenses in the country’s Damara Gold Belt.

The latest news from the company came on May 14, when it announced the delineation of the Kranzberg fault zone, which was previously unrecognized. Antler did not release any new information last week, but its share price increased 85.71 percent to finish the period at C$0.26.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.

