5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Gold Juniors Lead the Pack

Last week, Rockhaven Resources, Oceanus Resources, Kintavar Exploration, FPX Nickel and Japan Gold were the top gainers on the TSXV.









Last Friday (December 14), the S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) fell 0.9 points, down to 556.06 points.

In news last week, gold was down after the US dollar made improvements through the week, while base metals were a mixed bag, posting lacklustre gains.

Last week on the TSXV, gold explorers dominated the list of top gainers for the five days ending December 14, with nickel and polymetallic base metals making guest appearances. Below, INN explores what each company has been up to recently.

Rockhaven Resources (TSXV: RK )

Oceanus Resources (TSXV: OCN )

Kintavar Exploration (TSXV: KTR )

FPX Nickel (TSXV: FPX )

Japan Gold (TSXV: JG )

Rockhaven Resources

Canadian explorer Rockhaven Resources holds up the Klaza gold-silver project in Yukon, Canada as its flagship asset and primary focus. Klaza, located halfway between Whitehorse and Dawson City, has an indicated mineral resource of 4,457,000 tonnes containing 686,000 ounces of gold and 12,071,000 ounces of silver.

The company has not released any news since late August this year, but through 2018 has been carrying out exploration and drilling at Klaza, and most recently has been raising money through private placements, which have led to fellow Canadian company Strategic Metals (TSXV:SMD) becoming a 41.75-percent shareholder in Rockhaven.

On the Toronto Venture Exchange last week, Rockhaven was up 50 percent to C$0.135.

Oceanus Resources

Another gold- and silver-focused company, Oceanus Resources pegs itself as a developer with its focus on its El Tigre project in northern Sonora state, Mexico.

Oceanus is still exploring El Tigre, with its maiden resource estimate published way back in 2017.

It’s been a quiet year for Oceanus, with its last news being released in mid-September, raising money for general operations through a C$750,000 private placement.

On the TSXV, Oceanus was up last week by 41.67 percent, trading at C$0.085 by Friday.

Kintavar Exploration

Quebec-focused explorer Kintavar Exploration has had a good year when it comes to the TSXV, making it on to INN’s top junior copper stocks for 2018 list earlier in December, posting a year-to-date gain of over 10 percent.

The company has two major areas it focuses on, both in Quebec. Its Mitchi property was also the subject of its most recent news released this week, detailing the completion of a successful drilling program. The company said that assay results are to be expected in late January 2019.

On that news, Kintavar enjoyed a 35.29 percent increase on the TSXV during the week, reaching C$0.23.

FPX Nickel

BC-based FPX Nickel is focused on its Decar project in central British Columbia, which is (unsurprisingly) a nickel project.

The company has been drilling there since 2010, calling it a greenfield discovery with almost 1.5 million tonnes of contained nickel in the indicated category, and over a million in inferred.

The most recent news from FPX was back in September, when it announced a metallurgical study on the Baptiste deposit within Decar. Results of the study will be published in early 2019.

In Toronto, FPX was trading at C$0.13 by last Friday, up 30 percent over the week.

Japan Gold

Japan Gold’s case for operating in Japan is that despite being a wealthy first-world country, there has been relatively little gold exploration done there, making it a good opportunity for the Canadian company.

The company has a portfolio of 17 projects across the country, where it is working on 210 prospecting rights applications, of which 32 applications have been granted.

In December, Japan Gold announced a strategic financing deal with Goldcorp (TSX:G,NYSE:GG) and RCF Opportunities to raise C$6.5 million.

On the TSXV, Japan Gold was trading at C$0.175 at the end of last week, up 29.63 percent since last Monday.

Data for 5 Top TSXV Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using tradingview.com. Only companies with a market capitalization greater than $10 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the basic materials and energy sectors are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Scott Tibballs, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: Japan Gold is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.