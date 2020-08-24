Last week’s other top-gaining mining stocks on the TSXV were Southern Arc Minerals, Starr Peak, Fokus Mining and Tajiri Resources.









The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) ended lower last week, finishing the five day period at 730.24, below Monday’s (August 17) open of 745.11.

The gold price moved above US$2,000 per ounce again, but ultimately ended down; meanwhile, base metals performed well due to positive manufacturing and consumer data.

Despite the yellow metal’s ups and downs, many of last week’s top-gaining mining stocks on the TSXV are either partially or fully focused on gold.

The TSXV-listed mining companies below saw major share price moves last week:

Cabral Gold (TSXV:CBR)

Southern Arc Minerals (TSXV:SA)

Starr Peak Exploration (TSXV:STE)

Fokus Mining (TSXV:FKM)

Tajiri Resources (TSXV:TAJ)

Here’s a look at what may have moved their share prices over the last five days.

1. Cabral Gold

Explorer Cabral Gold is focused on both gold and copper assets. The company’s main asset is the Cuiú Cuiú gold project in Brazil, and it also has three other properties in the country.

Last Thursday (August 20), Cabral mobilized a reverse-circulation drill rig to Cuiú Cuiú. In the coming months, the company plans to complete at least 25,000 meters of drilling on multiple targets at the asset. Cabral’s share price rose 66.04 percent last week to finish at C$0.44.

2. Southern Arc Minerals

Southern Arc Minerals’ strategy is to invest in highly prospective, undervalued assets in politically safe jurisdictions. It has interests in a variety of companies focused on gold and copper, including Japan Gold (TSXV:JG,OTCQB:JGLDF) and Tethyan Resource (TSXV:TETH).

The company didn’t release any news last week, but its share price nevertheless jumped 40.35 percent to close the period at C$0.80.

3. Starr Peak Exploration

Starr Peak Exploration has honed its efforts on gold properties in Canada. The company’s main focus is its Quebec-based NewMetal project, which is contiguous to Amex Exploration‘s (TSXV:AMX,OTCQX:AMXEF) Perron property.

Last week didn’t bring any news from Starr Peak, but its share price leaped 40 percent to reach C$2.45.

4. Fokus Mining

Fokus Mining’s portfolio consists of precious metals projects in Quebec. Last week, its share price saw an increase of 40 percent to close at C$0.39.

Like a number of other companies on this list, Fokus did not release any news last week; its latest missive came in early August, when it announced plans to acquire the Galloway project.

5. Tajiri Resources

Tajiri Resources has three main projects: Gargantuan and Epeius-Kaburi in Guyana, and the Burkina Faso-based Reo project. The company has held the Reo property since 2018, but only recently brought Gargantuan and Epeius-Kaburi into the fold; it entered into a letter of intent to acquire them in late June.

Last week, Tajiri had two pieces of news. First, on Wednesday (August 19), it closed an oversubscribed non-brokered private placement for about $3.16 million. Then, on Thursday, the company announced plans to begin drilling at its Reo asset; work is anticipated to start within the next two weeks.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: Amex Exploration and Japan Gold are clients of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.