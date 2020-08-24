5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Sabina Gold and Silver Up on Drill Results

Last week’s top-gaining stocks on the TSX were Pine Cliff, GoldMining, Trevali, Sabina Gold and Silver and Copper Mountain Mining.









The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was down last Friday (August 21), decreasing 116.95 points to reach 16,489.81.

The index was weighed down that day by losses in the materials sector.

In commodities, gold pulled back from its recent high above US$2,000 per ounce to trade around US$1,946, with silver trading above US$26 per ounce. Meanwhile, copper hit a yearly high of US$6,667 per tonne last week, its peak level since July 2018.

Last week’s five TSX-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows:

Pine Cliff Energy (TSX:PNE)

GoldMining (TSX:GOLD)

Trevali Mining (TSX:TV)

Sabina Gold and Silver (TSX:SBB)

Copper Mountain Mining (TSX:CMMC)

Here’s a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.

1. Pine Cliff Energy

Pine Cliff Energy is engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. Since 2012, the company has completed nine acquisitions, building three major operating core areas: Central assets, Edson assets and Southern assets.

The latest news from the company came on August 5, when it announced its Q2 results. The company’s share price jumped 38.24 percent to end last week at C$0.23.

2. GoldMining

GoldMining is focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets in the Americas. The company controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the US, Brazil, Colombia and Peru. Additionally, GoldMining owns a 75 percent interest in the Rea uranium project, located in the Western Athabasca Basin of Alberta, Canada.

The company didn’t release any news last week, but its share price rose 36.55 percent to end at C$3.25.

3. Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining is a base metals miner with four operational assets: the 90 percent owned Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso, the 90 percent owned Rosh Pinah mine in Namibia, the wholly owned Caribou mine in Northern New Brunswick, Canada and the wholly owned Santander mine in Peru.

On August 6, the company reported quarterly production of 66 million pounds of zinc at an all-in sustaining cost of $1.05 per pound. The same day, Trevali said it had secured up to $45 million in additional liquidity consisting of $25 million being made available through the existing credit facility and a new $20 million facility from Glencore (LSE:GLEN).

Last week, shares of the company increased 20 percent to end at C$0.15.

4. Sabina Gold and Silver

Sabina Gold and Silver is an emerging precious metals company with advanced, district-scale, high-grade gold assets in Nunavut, Canada. In addition to its main Back River project, Sabina also owns a significant silver royalty on Glencore’s Hackett River Project.

Last Thursday (August 20), the company released initial results from a summer drilling program at the Umwelt deposit at its Back River project. Sabina Gold and Silver saw its share price increase 17.49 percent last week to C$2.62.

5. Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining’s flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine located in outhern British Columbia near the town of Princeton; it produces approximately 100 million pounds of copper equivalent per year.

The company didn’t release any news last week, but its share price rose 16.44 percent to reach C$0.85.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$50 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.