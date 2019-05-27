5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Gold Stocks on the Rise

The top five gainers on the TSX last week were Lydian International, Talon Metals, Corvus Gold, Marathon Gold and Roxgold.









As last week drew to a close, Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was up by 65.43 points, rising by 0.4 percent to 16,230.04 on Friday (May 24).

International news was mostly trade war related between the US and China, Brexit developments between the UK and EU as well as ongoing updates and developments regarding the US and Iran. Meanwhile in Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison fell over the election finish line to snatch an unlikely victory from the jaws of certain defeat — according to poll numbers, at least.

Commodities were here and there, with gold as usual rising on turbulent news, while base metals suffered as the trade war ground on with attentions turned to China’s dominance of rare earths.

Are gold stocks a good idea for 2019?





In Toronto, gold miners dominated the top five gainers for the week.

Lydian International (TSX:LYD)

Talon Metals (TSX:TLO)

Corvus Gold (TSX:KOR)

Marathon Gold (TSX:MOZ)

Roxgold (TSX:ROXG)

Lydian International

Lydian is a gold developer with a primary focus on its 100 percent owned Amulsar gold project in Armenia. The company also has assets in neighboring Georgia.

The Colorado-based company had been denied access to its Amulsar project since mid-2018 due to blockades, but, on April 12, Lydian reported that a court in Armenia ordered police to remove protestors and allow the company free access.

Shortly afterwards, Lydian announced that there were criminal investigations against the protestors, while the company’s most recent news was its Q1 report and update on May 15.

On the TSX last week, Lydian’s shares enjoyed a 44 percent increase in value, reaching C$0.18 by Friday.

Talon Metals

Talon Metals is focused on producing nickel in a responsible way for batteries used in electric vehicles, with its primary asset being the Tamarack nickel–copper–cobalt project in Minnesota.

On May 15, Talon released its quarterly results for Q1, detailing a net loss of US$2.8 million, while on the same day it also reported it had raised proceeds of US$1.75 million through a private placement to progress Tamarack.

Last week, Talon was up by 17.24 percent over five days to Friday, reaching C$0.17.

Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold has two projects in Nevada, North Bullfrog and Mother Lode — both of which are gold focused.

The company’s most recent news released on May 21 was about private placement financing and the sale of non-core assets in Alaska to EMX Royalty (TSXV:EMX) for US$1.25 million.

In Toronto Corvus was up by 15.79 percent, trading at C$1.98 by the end of last week.

Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold is a Canadian developer with a focus on its Valentine gold project in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Valentine was the subject of a press release from Marathon earlier in May, with the company reporting positive test results for heap leaching at the asset. Since then, it has released its Q1 results and reported on continued infill drilling successes at Valentine on May 22.

The company’s shares were trading at C$1.11 as of the end of last week, up 14.43 percent over the preceding week.

Roxgold

Focused on gold production in Africa, Roxgold is currently committed to developing its high-grade Yaramoko gold project located in the greenstone belt region of Burkina Faso.

Like many others on this list, Roxgold’s most recent news was its quarterly results, released in mid-May highlighting what it called a solid quarterly performance. The company reported that it was on track to meet its production and cost guidance for the year so far.

On the TSX, Roxgold was up by 9.78 percent to C$1.01 by Friday.

