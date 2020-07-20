Last week’s top-gaining stocks on the TSX were Maya Gold and Silver, Karora Resources, Marimaca Copper, Corvus Gold and Cardinal Resources.









The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was trending upward early on Friday (July 17) at 16,118.29.

The index was rising on the back of energy and materials stocks, as gold prices continued to climb.

An increase in coronavirus cases pushed safe haven assets higher, with gold trading above US$1,800 per ounce on Friday. Meanwhile, after breaking the US$6,500 per tonne level at the start of the week, copper was down at US$5,385 by Friday.

Last week’s five TSX-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows:

Maya Gold and Silver (TSX:MYA)

Karora Resources (TSX:KRR)

Marimaca Copper (TSX:MARI)

Corvus Gold (TSX:KOR)

Cardinal Resources (TSX:CDV)

Here’s a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.

1. Maya Gold and Silver

Maya Gold and Silver is focused on precious, base and strategic assets Morocco. The company’s flagship projects are the Zgounder silver mine and the Boumadine polymetallic deposit.

On July 14, the company announced the start of the first phase of the Zgounder exploration program. As a result of the news, the company’s share price jumped 33.33 percent to end the week at C$1.72.

2. Karora Resources

Karora Resources is a multi-asset mineral resource company focused primarily on the acquisition, exploration, evaluation and development of precious metal properties. Karora’s primary operations are the Beta Hunt underground mine and the Higginsville gold operations including the Higginsville open pit mines and 1.4 million tonnes per year Higginsville mill.

It was a busy week for Karora, which announced Eric Sprott’s increased investment in the company and reported gold production for the quarter hit 24,078 ounces. Last week, Karora Resources’ share price was up by 28.30 percent to reach C$0.68.

3. Marimaca Copper

Formerly Coro Mining, Marimaca Copper announced its name change on May 27. The company name now aligns with its flagship development asset in Chile, the Marimaca project, which is one of the largest copper discoveries in northern Chile.

On July 14, the company released the results of a high resolution, drone mounted, magnetic survey at the company’s flagship Marimaca, which indicates strong potential for sulfide mineralization beneath the Marimaca oxide deposit. Shares of the company jumped 25.27 percent to end the week at C$2.33.

4. Corvus Gold

Junior exploration and development company Corvus Gold is currently focused on advancing and maturing the company’s solely owned gold project, the North Bullfrog property.

On July 16, Corvus said it has received positive drilling results from its new Lynnda Strip target. Last week, Corvus Gold saw its share price increase 20.25 percent to C$3.92.

5. Cardinal Resources

Cardinal Resources is a West African gold‐focused exploration and development company that holds interests in tenements within Ghana, West Africa. The company is focused on the development of the Namdini gold project.

On July 15, the company released an unconditional takeover offer from Nordgold, the company’s largest shareholder, which is set to acquire the remaining 81.29 percent stake it didn’t already own in Cardinal Resources.

For its part, Cardinal Resources advised shareholders to take no action at this time. Earlier this year, China’s Shandong, the largest gold producer in China, launched an off-market takeover offer for Cardinal, which was unanimously recommended by the board of directors. As a result of the news last week, shares of the company increased 19.64 percent, to end at C$0.67.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$50 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.

