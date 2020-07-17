Metals Weekly Round-Up: Gold Holds as COVID-19 Cases Spike

The gold price held above US$1,800 this week, on its way to a sixth week of gains, as global COVID-19 cases continued to rise.









The gold price held above US$1,800 per ounce this week, on its way to a sixth week of gains. Starting the period at US$1,806, the yellow metal briefly slipped to US$1,795 before climbing back above the US$1,800 threshold.

Rising COVID-19 cases in production hub South Africa, paired with massive upticks in the US have been catalysts to price growth, as investors look for the inflationary hedge and safe haven asset.

As of Friday (July 17) morning there were 13.8 million COVID-19 cases globally and 591,000 deaths related to the virus.

Moving as high as US$1,813 (July 15), gold has now added more than 20 percent to its value since falling to US$1,498 in March.

As the long term impacts of the pandemic begin to emerge, market watchers are forecasting more stimulus and bailouts, which ultimately bolsters the case for gold.

“Gold is tied to the fortunes of the global economy and to our ability to successfully deal with the virus,” Johann Wiebe, lead metals analyst at Refinitiv, told the Investing News Network during a Q2 recap.

“If the virus subsides, economies open up again and all gets back to normal, so will the gold price. If more cases re-emerge in the US and maybe other places, this hints towards more economic and mobility constraints which will work in favor of gold,” he continued.

At 9:40 a.m. EDT an ounce of gold was trading for US$1,807.85.

Silver has also been on a steady upward trajectory since mid-June, now holding above US$19 per ounce.

Now approaching four-year highs, the white metal is poised to benefit from the mounting financial uncertainty related to COVID-19.

For Chris Marchese, senior analyst at GoldSeek surpassing the US$24 level will be a critical step in silver’s move to new highs.

“We have a perfect storm to send both gold and silver higher,” he said. “…Once [silver] breaks US$24, US$25, US$26 — that level, maybe it hits US$27, US$28 — I believe we will hit new all-time highs in a relatively short order.”

Silver was priced at US$19.31 as of 9:50 a.m. EDT.

As silver and gold moved higher, platinum was challenged and fell lower.

Starting the trading week at US$839 per ounce, the metal trended down to a low of US$812.

At 10:01 a.m. EDT platinum was priced at US$827.

Palladium sat in the US$1,900 per ounce range, surging to US$1,993 on Monday (July 13). Subsequently, the metal dropped to US$1,885 hours later, before ticking higher in the days to follow.

Continued pressure on automotive demand will weigh on palladium’s ability to reach its pre-pandemic levels of US$2,400 (March 06).

At 10:10 a.m. EDT palladium was moving for US$1,977.

As the precious metals held steady, base metals faced headwinds ending the week lower.

Concern that a second wave of COVID-19 will lead to new lockdowns prevented the space from locking in gains.

Copper fell 2.4 percent by Thursday (July 16), from US$6,545 per tonne Monday to US$6,385.

Despite the poor showing the red metal has been a top performer in the base metals sector. Growing 6 percent on the London Metal Exchange year-to-date.

“Yet, the global refined copper market is likely to show a significant surplus this year, with the demand destruction in the first half of the year unlikely to be offset by supply disruptions,” reads a FastMarkets overview.

The Metals Bulletin group notes that this points to the macro-environment being the main price driver, not supply and demand fundamentals.

“In this context, we see more upside for copper prices in the July-September quarter and have raised our price forecasts accordingly,” the report reads.

Copper was trading for US$6,385 on Friday morning.

Zinc also started the session at its high, slipping lower over the week.

Delayed concentrate shipments this year are expected to put the metal in surplus in 2021.

“For prices, we have raised our third-quarter average base-case forecast to $2,200 per tonne to better account for the current upside breakout, rising supply disruption threats, ample liquidity and broad risk-on sentiment,” the Base Metals Market Tracker report notes.

At 10:29 a.m. EDT, zinc was priced at US$2,188.

Shedding 1.7 percent from its value, nickel spent the early part of the week climbing higher. Reaching US$13,512 on Wednesday (July 15) the metal slipped 1.9 percent overnight.

Despite the late week fall, nickel’s H1 2020 performance has been surprisingly positive. Nickel’s resilience has prompted FastMarkets analysts to increase their outlook, slightly.

“We remain cautiously bullish on nickel for the third quarter of 2020, based on the balance of a number of macro, fundamental and technical factors,” they wrote. “We have raised our price forecasts modestly as a result.”

Nickel was trading for US$13,253 at 10:42 a.m. EDT.

Supply chain interruptions in H1 and concerns of future lockdowns have benefited lead prices broadly, despite the metal trending lower this session.

Holding in the US$1,800 range, the metal is now within range of its January 2020 highs.

At 10:46 a.m. EDT, lead was moving for US$1,824.

