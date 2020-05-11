5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks: Assays Send Freegold Up Over 200 Percent

Last week’s top-gaining stocks on the TSX were Freegold Ventures, Northern Dynasty, International Tower Hill Mines, Aquila Resources and Steppe Gold.









The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) closed on Friday (May 1) at 14,966.56, rising from 14,544.2 at the beginning of the week.

The index went up on Friday as investor confidence increased on the back of signs of improving US-China relations and higher oil prices.

In commodities, gold hit the US$1,720 per ounce level and was hovering around that level on Friday, with silver also testing the US$15.50 per ounce mark.

Last week’s five TSX-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows:

Freegold Ventures (TSX:FVL)

Northern Dynasty (TSX:NDM)

International Tower Hill Mines (TSX:ITH)

Aquila Resources (TSX:AQA)

Steppe Gold (TSX:STGO)

Here’s a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.

1. Freegold Ventures

Freegold Ventures is focused on exploring for copper and gold near Fairbanks, Alaska. The company holds the Golden Summit project and the Shorty Creek project.

Last Wednesday (May 6), the company released assay results from a temporarily suspended drill program at its Golden Summit asset, returning multiple intercepts of higher-grade mineralization within the projected extension of the Cleary vein system. Last week, Freegold’s share price jumped 229.41 percent to end the week at C$0.28.

2. Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals is focused on developing the Pebble project in Alaska, where, according to the company, the world’s largest undeveloped copper-gold-molybdenum-silver resource is located.

The company did not release any news last week, but its share price increased 56.25 percent over the five day period to close at C$1.25.

3. International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines has a 100 percent interest in the Livengood gold project located along the paved Elliott Highway, north of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Last Friday (May 8), the company said its board has approved a work plan to prepare a prefeasibility study for the Livengood project.

International Tower Hill Mines saw its share price increase 47.06 percent last week to C$1.

4. Aquila Resources

Development-stage company Aquila Resources is focused on its assets in the Great Lakes region. The company owns the Black Forty zinc-gold project, the Reef gold project and the Bend copper-gold project.

Last week, the company did not release news, but its share price went up 33.33 percent to reach C$0.16.

5. Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold is a precious metals exploration and development company focused on gold and silver projects in Mongolia. The company wholly owns the advanced-staged ATO project.

Although Steppe Gold did not release any company updates last week, its share price nevertheless increased 32.81 percent to end at C$1.70.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$50 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: Steppe Gold is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.