Last week’s top-gaining stocks on the TSX were Ascot Resources, St. Augustine Gold and Copper, Forza Petroleum, Avalon Advanced Materials and Teck Resources.









The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) opened higher on Friday (May 14) and was trading at 19,307.55 by midday. It closed slightly higher at 19,367.49.

The index was supported by materials stocks, which rose as the gold price was trading up.

On Friday, the precious metal was up on the back of a weaker US dollar, with silver also on the rise.

Last week’s five TSX-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows:

Ascot Resources (TSX:AOT)

St. Augustine Gold and Copper (TSX:SAU)

Forza Petroleum (TSX:FORZ)

Avalon Advanced Materials (TSX:AVL)

Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A,TSX:TECK.B)

Here’s a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.

1. Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources is focused on restarting the past-producing Premier gold mine. Once North America’s largest gold mine, it is located in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle.

Last Thursday (May 13), the company reported its Q1 financial results, posting a net income compared to a net loss in the same period last year. Ascot Resources saw its share price increase 33.33 percent last week to reach C$1.20.

2. St. Augustine Gold and Copper

St. Augustine Gold and Copper is focused on the development of the King-king copper-gold project. The project is one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits in the world, and is one of the top three mining projects in terms of priority for the Philippine government.

Over the five day period, shares of St. Augustine Gold and Copper increased 16 percent and were trading at C$0.14 by the end of the week.

3. Forza Petroleum

Forza Petroleum, formerly Oryx Petroleum, is an international oil exploration, development and production company. The company has a 65 percent participating interest in and operates the Hawler license area in the Kurdistan region of Iraq.

Despite not releasing any news last week, Forza’s share price jumped 15 percent to end at C$0.11.

4. Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials has four advanced-stage projects, providing investors with exposure to lithium, tin and indium, as well as rare earth elements, tantalum, cesium and zirconium. Avalon is currently focusing on developing its Separation Rapids lithium project near Kenora, Ontario, while looking at several new project opportunities, including reactivating its 100 percent owned Lilypad cesium-tantalum project in Northwestern Ontario.

Last Monday (May 10), the company reported on progress at Separation Rapids. Shares of Avalon increased 10.34 percent last week to end at C$0.16.

5. Teck Resources

Teck Resources bills itself as one of Canada’s leading diversified resource companies, with business units focused on zinc, copper, steelmaking coal and energy. It is a top copper producer in the Americas, with four operating copper mines and a pipeline of development projects in North and South America.

Last week, company shares increased 10.19 percent to end the week at C$40.

Data for 5 Top Weekly TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$50 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.

