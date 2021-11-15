5 Top Weekly TSX Performers: Gold Stocks Surge

RC drilling program to re commence shortly to test targets immediately below the existing Pilot minePhase 4 of Altan’s 2021 program will be for approx. 1500 metres and expected to be completed mid-December with assay results to followSite work for the drill site and clearing of the access roads for arrival of the rigs have been completedPhase 5 of the drilling program is scheduled for January 2022Altan Rio Minerals …