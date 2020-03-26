Talisker Expands Land Position at Bralorne Gold Project and Appoints Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development

Talisker Resources (CSE:TSK) (OTCQB:TSKFF) is pleased to announce that the Company has expanded its land position in the Bralorne Gold Camp.









Talisker Resources Ltd. (“Talisker” or the “Company”) (CSE:TSK) (OTCQB:TSKFF) is pleased to announce that the Company has expanded its land position in the Bralorne Gold Camp with the acquisition of the Royalle property increasing the strike length of Talisker’s 100% owned Bralorne Gold Project. Under the terms of the agreement, Talisker has agreed to pay $60,000 cash and to issue 600,000 common shares of Talisker. The Vendor will retain a 1% NSR that Talisker can purchase for $1,000,000.

The Royalle property consists of four claim blocks comprising 3,827 hectares (the “Property”). The claims sit directly south of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer mine along strike of the Cadwaller break and host eight exploration targets including mesothermal gold and silver veins and skarn style mineralization. The main target is the Piebiter zone with historic adit sampling returning gold grades of 4.3 g/t over 21 meters and selective grab samples of up to 227 g/t Au. The Chopper silver vein has been delineated for 2,400 meters and with selective grab samples up to 1,585 g/t Ag. The Company notes that these selected samples are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the Property and limited drilling has been completed on the Property. A qualified person has not verified the data disclosed in respect of the Property, including sampling, analytical and test data underlying this information. The data comes from historic reports prepared by previous owners. The acquisition is subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Talisker also announces the appointment of Leonardo de Souza as Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development. Ruben Padilla, the Company’s former Vice President, Exploration has been appointed Director of Geology.

Leonardo holds a Bachelor of Science from the Universidade de Brasilia, Brazil. He has 35 years of experience in mineral exploration and 21 years in mineral resource estimation. In exploration, his majority experience is in brownfields exploration for gold and copper, having participated in the addition of over 9 Moz of gold resources in the operations of AngloGold in South America, and over 2 Moz of gold plus 4.6 Blbs of copper in resources of the Salobo project in Brazil for Anglo American. In resource estimation, Leonardo’s experience spans a range of commodities and deposit styles in a number of countries, performing resource evaluations from grassroots opportunities to feasibility studies and mining operations. Leonardo is a Certified Professional (CP) and member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM).

“The acquisition of the Royalle property increases the regional upside potential of the Bralorne Gold Camp with known mesothermal vein systems and characteristics similar to the Bralrone-Pioneer deposit, adding upside potential to the Bralorne Gold Project as a whole,” stated Terence Harbort, President and CEO, who added on the appointment of Leonardo de Souza, “Leonardo provides a wealth of targeting and resource development experience in vein systems similar to Bralorne such as the world class Cuiabá, Corrego do Sitio and Serra Grande Mines in Brazil and most recently by leading the resource modelling at Barkerville Gold Mines’ Cariboo Project delivering over 4Moz in resources.”

About Talisker Resources Ltd.

Talisker Resources Ltd. is a junior resource company involved in the exploration of gold projects in British Columbia, Canada. Talisker’s projects include the Bralorne Gold Complex, an advanced stage project with significant exploration potential from a historical high-grade producing gold mine as well as its Spences Bridge Project where the Company holds ~85% of the emerging Spences Bridge Gold Belt and several other early stage Greenfields projects. With its properties comprising 274,432 hectares over 292 claims, three leases and 154 crown grant claims, Talisker is a dominant exploration player in the south-central British Columbia. The Company is well funded to advance its aggressive systematic exploration program at its projects.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Leonardo de Souza (BSc, AusIMM (CP) Membership 224827), Talisker’s Vice President, Exploration and Resource Development, who is a “qualified person” within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

