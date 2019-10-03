Strategic Resources Announces Continued Mineralization

Strategic Resources announced drill results from the last five holes of its Phase 1 diamond drill program at the Akanvaara project.









Strategic Resources (TSXV:SR) announced drill results from the last five holes (704 metres) of its Phase 1 diamond drill program at the Akanvaara project in Finland.

As quoted in the press release:

Holes AK19-05 and AK19-06 stepped out down dip on previous intercepts and hole AK19-07 extended known mineralization along strike in the western zone. The mineralized zone defined so far is approximately 25 metres thick and generally dips at 45 degrees to the southeast. It demonstrates remarkable consistency at a 0.3 percent V 2 O 5 cut-off grade.

