Straightup Announces Results From Re-logging of Historic Drill Core on Belanger Property, Red Lake District, Ontario

Straightup Resources Inc. (“Straightup” or the “Company”; CSE: ST) is pleased to announce the results from its re-logging and sampling of the historic diamond drill core from the Kings Bay Gold Corporation (“Kings Bay”) 2002 diamond drilling program at the Williamson Occurrence on the Company’s Belanger property (the “Belanger Property”), located in the Red Lake District, Ontario.

Re-logging and assaying of the Kings Bay drill core revealed multiple areas of mineralization not previously sampled. Highlights from the re-logging and assaying are shown in Table 1 and include: 1020ppb Au, 625ppb Au and 2.5g/t Ag over 0.91m in hole GL-3, 464ppb Au, 6.5g/t Ag, 0.73% Cu over 0.91m and 97ppg Au, 2.5g/t Ag, 0.50% Cu over 0.91m in hole GL-5, and 3.7g/t Ag, 0.46% Cu over 0.91m in hole GL-15.

Intervals of mineralization in hole GL-3 may correspond to previously reported assays by Kings Bay in hole GL-01 (3050ppb Au over 0.45m, and 2106ppb Au over 1.22m) (Figure 1). However, the section of the drill core from GL-1 was not present for the Company to re-assay, and the results from the assays previously reported by Kings Bay are historic and may not accurately reflect the mineralization present on the Belanger Property. Additionally, some sections of the drill core were missing or out of order when the Company received them. The geologists conducting the sampling and re-logging pieced these sections of the drill core together, but sampling depths and intervals may not accurately reflect the location of mineralization present on the Belanger Property.

Previous surface samples collected by the Company from the “Trench E” area of the Belanger Property in 2020 (see news release dated August 13, 2020) included 24.8g/t Au over 60cm, 5.8g/t over 82cm, and 6.21g/t Au over 20cm chip samples. The Company intends on carrying out further work to try and correlate the surface sampling with the historic Kings Bay drill core to better understand the control of mineralization on the Belanger Property.

Figure 1: Belanger Property Overview Map

Table 1: Highlighted samples from re-logging and sampling of Kings Bay drill core

Hole_ID From (m) to (m) Length (m)*** Au ppb Ag g/t Cu % Cu ppm **GL-3 20.12 21.03 0.91 625 2.5 – 123 **GL-3 31.39 32.31 0.91 1020 0.9 – 77.8 **GL-5 5.49 6.40 0.91 97 2.5 0.5 5030 **GL-5 22.25 23.16 0.91 464 6.5 0.73 7280 *GL-6 15.85 16.76 0.91 258 2 0.31 3110 *GL-10 22.10 22.86 0.76 257 5.1 0.81 8140 *GL-10 63.40 64.31 0.91 484 10 1.72 >10,000 *GL-14 24.99 25.91 0.91 202 5 0.95 9470 **GL-15 54.25 55.17 0.91 86 3.7 0.46 4610

*re-assay

**not previously sampled

***the mineralized intervals in Table 1 do not represent true widths, and sampling intervals may not accurately reflect location and depth of mineralization due to the poor condition of the historic drill core

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All drill core samples collected were split in half using a mechanical splitter, sealed individually at the core processing facility and delivered by Clark Exploration and Consulting employees to AGAT Laboratories, located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Each sample was analyzed using the AGAT Laboratories codes 202051, Fire Assay – AAS (30g); 201073, Aqua Regia Digest / ICP-OES Finish, and 201676 Lithium Borate Fusion XRF Finish. Being an early stage sampling program, the Company relied on the AGAT Laboratories internal duplicate and standard protocols.

RLX North & South Properties

The Company continues to review and compile the data received from Tri Origin Exploration Ltd. (“Tri Origin”) for the RLX North and South properties (together, the “RLX Properties”). As part of the data compilation process, the Company intends to reprocess the VTEM data received from Tri Origin and conduct SHG (soil gas hydrocarbon) sampling over target areas on the RLX Properties. The Company intends to use the results from SGH sampling in conjunction with the data received from Tri Origin to help define targets for future work programs on the RLX Properties. The necessary permitting application for the planned exploration on the RLX Properties has been submitted to the Ontario Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines for expected commencement in early spring. If SGH results outline prospective areas that are not covered in the permit application an additional permit will need to be submitted to cover these areas for further early exploration activities.

Qualified Person

Brent Clark, P. Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis of this news release and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Clark is independent of the Company.

About Straightup Resources

Straightup is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit. In addition to exploration of its Red Lake Division properties, Straightup intends to conduct exploration on the Hi-Mars Property. The Hi-Mars Property consists of 11 contiguous mineral titles covering an area of 1,788 hectares located approximately 17 kilometres northeast of the City of Powell River in the southwest British Columbia, Canada, within the Vancouver Mining Division.

