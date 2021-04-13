Snowline Gold: A Cornerstone Position in a New Gold District in the Yukon

Snowline Gold (CSE:SGD)









Snowline Gold (CSE:SGD) explores highly prospective gold properties with a "cornerstone position in a new gold district, and an established jurisdiction in the Yukon," according to CEO Nikolas Matysek. The company is currently working to develop and explore its flagship Einarson and Rogue gold projects and recently acquired Cliff, Tosh and Rainbow properties. The company's diverse asset base covers approximately 70,000 hectares at the intersection of established mineral belts.

The company’s solid share structure has a post-RTO total of over 89,197,000 shares and consists of several strategic shareholders, management and insiders. It has secured over CAD$$6.2 million in working capital for the 2021 exploration season following recent financings. Snowline Gold has a committed 30 percent insider share position.

Snowline Gold is an emerging gold exploration company focused in the Yukon Territory, Canada. The company has a diverse asset portfolio of seven gold projects covering 70,000 hectares.

Key projects include the flagship Einarson and Rogue projects and recently acquired and 100 percent owned Cliff, Tosh and Rainbow properties. The company has a cornerstone position in the prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin.

The Einarson and Rogue gold projects sit at the intersection of established mineral belts and host defined gold targets with high-grade potential at world-class scales.

Snowline Gold plans for an aggressive and funded field campaign in 2021. This program will focus on drilling across multiple untested high-grade gold targets.

The company has a world-class management and technical advisory team with over 80 years of combined experience in geological exploration, project prospecting and global gold discovery.