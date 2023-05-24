



The Selwyn Basin in the Yukon remains a relatively underexplored and undervalued region with huge potential for gold deposits. Snowline Gold (CSE:SGD) is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration company with a seventeen-project portfolio covering >280,000 ha. The Company is exploring its flagship >137,000 ha Rogue and Einarson gold projects in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin. Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits including Kinross' Fort Knox mine, Newmont's Coffee deposit, and Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine. The Company's first-mover land position and extensive database provide a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the creation of a new gold district.

The Einarson property covers five primary target areas with high-grade surface grab samples and wide-scale gold anomalies in the soil. Additionally, the Rogue project hosts two prospective targets, which cover a newly discovered Tombstone series intrusion, and a potential buried intrusion with visible gold observed within its sulfide veining structures. Snowline Gold leverages existing geological data from exploration work completed by the previous private operator. This data helps enable fast-tracked development and more rapid, low-cost entry to exploration. In 2022, Snowline Gold purchased a large portfolio in the Yukon Territory, the Golden Oly project, from StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP), which comprises 10 gold properties in the Selwyn Basin.

Snowline Gold CEO Scott Berdahl said the Golden Oly project covers at least seven distinct reduced intrusion-related gold targets, with each target geologically similar to the company's ongoing Valley discovery on the Rogue Project. "We have acquired not just the properties, but also extensive geochemical, geophysical and geological datasets which will accelerate our exploration efforts – all for roughly the cost of staking," he said in a statement. The company commenced its 2022 exploration and drilling program in June 2022. Phase 2 diamond drilling is underway at Rogue's Valley zone to test the extent of gold mineralization encountered by drilling in September 2021 within a soil and talus fine anomaly spanning roughly two kms. The company's solid share structure has a post-RTO total of over 89,197,000 shares and consists of several strategic shareholders, management and insiders. Snowline Gold has a committed 30 percent insider share position.

Company Highlights

The Company is exploring its flagship >137,000 ha Rogue and Einarson gold projects in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin.



The Rogue and Einarson gold projects sit at the intersection of established mineral belts and host defined gold targets with high-grade potential at world-class scales.

The company is led by a highly experienced exploration-focused management team

Rogue’s Valley Zone is a newly discovered, bulk tonnage style, reduced intrusion-related gold system (RIRGS), with geological similarities to multi-million-ounce deposits currently in production like Kinross’s Fort Knox Mine in Alaska and Victoria Gold’s Eagle Mine in the Yukon. Early drill results demonstrate unusually high gold grades for such a system present near surface across intersections of hundreds of metres.

Snowline Gold acquired the Golden Oly project comprised of ten gold properties in the Yukon's Selwyn Basin.

Key Projects Einarson Gold Project

The Einarson gold project covers 61,690 hectares across Yukon’s mineral-rich and underexplored Selwyn basin. The property encompasses multiple kilometers-long geochemical anomalies associated with thrust-faulted carbonate and Carlin-type gold deposits. Snowline Gold holds a 70-percent-interest in 3,016 claims and 100-percent-interest in the remaining 25 claims covering the project. The property hosts multiple structurally controlled quartz mineralization occurrences with grab samples grading up to 34.2 g/t gold. Extensive work of past private operators Anthill Resources and 18526 Yukon Inc. includes securing the property’s mineral tenure, collecting more than 25,000 soil samples and 4,500 stream sediment samples, and conducting limited preliminary drilling. Advanced past exploration, totaling upwards of C$20 million, primes the company for low-cost entry and fast-tracked development across the project’s primary target areas. These areas include the Mars NE, Avalanche Creek, Mars, Misty and Odd zones. The Mars NE zone was the initial focus of exploration efforts at the Einarson project during the 2021 field season. As the company advanced its Einarson project, it announced it has intersected 7.05 meters at 3.96 g/t gold, including 0.7 meters at 10.65 g/t gold, and 4 meters at 4.10 g/t gold, including 0.5 meters at 17.95 g/t gold in initial drill program at the Jupiter Zone. Highlights of the drill program include the following: The initial drill program has intersected mineralization in 15 of 15 holes drilled across 930 m within a 3-km soil anomaly.

Step-out drill holes up to 930 m along the trend continue to hit mineralization.

The Jupiter property is thought to host a shallow epizonal orogenic gold system. It is one of eight target zones prospective for orogenic and/or Carlin-style gold mineralization currently recognized on Snowline Gold’s 70-percent-owned Einarson project On January 12, 2022, Snowline Gold announced receipt of the remaining assay results from Phase I drilling at the Jupiter zone on its district-scale Einarson gold project. The results indicated hole J-21-020 returned 8.3 g/t gold over 4.7 meters, including 22.1 g/t gold over 1.1 meters in a quartz-carbonate vein breccia carrying visible gold. True widths for this intersection are not known but are estimated at approximately 90 percent of the reported interval.

Rogue Gold Project

The Rogue gold project comprises 105 mineral claims over 2,439 hectares in a ten by two-kilometer claim block and several nearby satellite blocks totaling 16 additional claims. All claims are 100-percent-owned by Snowline Gold. The main target areas include the Valley and Gracie zones. The main block covers a 9-km trend of hornfels alteration consisting of anomalous gold in rocks, soils and stream sediment. Initial surface rock grab samples collected by previous operators and an independent qualified person contracted by the company include gold grades as high as 152 g/t, 95.3 g/t and 44.8 g/t gold at Valley. Snowline Gold suspects the main trend hosts two members of the Tombstone plutonic suite, the set of Cretaceous intrusions responsible for multi-million ounce reduced intrusion-related gold systems seen at Kinross’s Fort Knox mine and Victoria Gold’s Eagle Mine. The company reported preliminary assay results from its 2022 drilling program demonstrating the increasing scale and fertility in the Valley Zone “with grades exceeding expectations.” The results included: 2.30 g/t gold over 282.9 m from bedrock surface, including 3.24 g/t gold over 146.0 m from 56.0 m downhole from the top drill hole V-22-007;

1.52 g/t Au over 192.0 m from 132 m downhole, within a broad interval of 1.03 g/t Au over 331.3 m from bedrock surface to end of hole from drill hole V-22-005;

2.55 g/t Au over 318.8 m, including 4.14 g/t Au over 108.0 m from bedrock surface from hole V-22-010

Tosh Gold Project The Tosh gold project in southwestern Yukon covers 3,700 hectares in a similar geological and structural setting to Newmont’s Coffee deposits. The project has the potential to become a significant orogenic gold camp due to high-strain schists and intercalated marble geological profile. Snowline Gold owns 100 percent of the Tosh gold project. Past exploration has revealed mineralized rock samples of up to 6.8 g/t gold and 1,146 g/t silver over a 15-km area. Likewise, the company has reported multiple open-ended soil anomalies at least 2.1 kms in length, with soil concentrations grading upwards of 5.8 g/t gold and 62.1 g/t silver.

Cliff Gold Project The Cliff gold project covers 2,724 hectares in southwestern Yukon’s Ruby Range placer gold district, a region that has produced over 50,000 ounces of gold since 1991. The property leverages a nearby road-accessible airstrip, hydroelectric station and resources from the Haines Junction township. Snowline Gold owns 100 percent of the Cliff gold project. Early exploration on the property returned stream sediment grades of up to 480 parts per billion (ppb) gold and a gold-in-soil anomaly of up to 850 ppb gold. In 2013, quartz arsenopyrite vein material found in schists assayed 7.3 g/t gold with additional evidence pointing towards high-grade altered granodiorite material. Snowline Gold remains excited to continue exploring and developing this highly prospective project.

Rainbow Gold Project The 125-hectare Rainbow Gold Project is located within the Tintina Gold Belt. It covers a gold and pathfinder element soil anomaly associated with surface alteration caused by a recently discovered intrusion, thought to belong to the mid-Cretaceous Tombstone Plutonic Suite. Other Tombstone-related gold deposits within the Tintina Gold Belt include Fort Knox (~11 million ounces gold), and Eagle (~4.8 million ounces gold). A program of drone surveying, geochemical sampling and structural mapping is planned to establish suitable drill targets on the Rainbow property.