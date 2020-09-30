Sentinel Appoints Seasoned Technical Team to Acquire and Explore Worldwide Gold and Silver Projects

Sentinel Resources Corp. (CSE: SNL) (US OTC PINK: SNLRF) is pleased to announce the appointment of an experienced exploration team for the acquisition and exploration of worldwide gold and silver projects.









Sentinel Resources Corp. (CSE:SNL) (US OTC PINK: SNLRF) (“Sentinel” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of an experienced exploration team for the acquisition and exploration of worldwide gold and silver projects. Dr. Peter Pollard is appointed Director and Chief Geologist, Mr. Danny Marcos, Exploration Manager, and Dr. Chris Wilson, Senior Advisor to the Board of Directors.

Rob Gamley, President & CEO of Sentinel, states, “We are delighted to announce the appointment of such an experienced exploration and development team, which has over 90 combined years of experience in over 80 countries, across almost all commodities and deposits types, from grass roots through to resource definition and advanced project development. The technical team have significant public market experience, and understand the importance of economically-focused, results driven exploration.”

About the Team

Dr. Peter Pollard, PhD, B.Sc, B. App. Sci, MAusIMM (CP).

Peter brings more than 30 years of global research and mineral exploration consulting experience. He is a recognized expert in intrusion-related mineralized systems including copper-gold porphyry (e.g. Grasberg, Escondida Norte, Oyu Tolgoi, Ok Tedi, Sar Cheshmeh district), tin-tungsten-molybdenum-bismuth-gold (e.g. Herberton, Zaaiplaats, Timbarra, Mongolia), iron-oxide copper-gold-uranium (e.g. Olympic Dam, Carajas, Cloncurry, Chile, Mexico, Mauritania) and gold-silver systems (low-sulphidation, high-sulphidation, mesothermal).

Peter has presented short courses on ore deposit geology to the industry for more than 25 years. He has been a regular speaker at major conferences and has significant experience presenting to analysts, shareholders and board members. He is qualified person (NI43-101 and JORC) with strong technical and scientific writing skills. Peter has been engaged as a reviewer of papers for international journals and has authored, or co-authored, over 70 peer-reviewed scientific publications. Dr Pollard has held a number of board positions in public and private companies.

Danny Marcos, B.Sc, MAIG, MSEG

Danny is a field-orientated exploration geologist with over 30 years of experience. This included responsibility for the review and prioritisation of precious and base metals projects for both major and junior companies — including the design and management of field mapping and geochemical programs, data compilation/review and target generation. He has strong focus on delivering results including completion of large drill programs from regional (greenfields) to advanced/resource stage.

Danny has specialist experience with porphyry Cu-Au systems; low, intermediate and high sulphidation Au-Ag epithermal deposits; orogenic Au; and base-metal and nickel mineralization. He was a key member of the WMC technical team that discovered the Tampakan Cu-Au deposit in the Philippines — a resource of 15 Mt Cu and 17.6 Moz Au.

Danny has proven ability managing multi-disciplinary and multi-cultural, high talent teams under diverse cultural and physiographic regimes, having spent considerable time exploring in Australia and Asia-Pacific. Danny has a strong understanding of deposit models and key controls on mineralization — allowing for robust drill targeting of high priority targets. He has a strong economic focus and is experienced in identifying business development for potential growth opportunities.

Dr. Chris Wilson, B.Sc (Hons), PhD, FAusIMM (CP), FSEG

Chris is a commercially-driven and innovative exploration geologist with over 30 years of global experience in area selection and prospect generation, target generation, and the design and management of large resource definition drilling and pre-feasibility programs. He has worked in over 75 countries, on most commodities and deposit styles.

Chris has extensive project review and target generation experience, with ability to integrate complex multi-disciplinary datasets, and rapidly identify and test high value targets. A strong deposit model knowledge ensures key controls on mineralization are placed within the wider context of a projects geological, structural and hydrothermal evolution. Most recently Chris has been involved in global project valuation and fatal flaw analysis for high net-worth investors.

Chris is a Qualified Person for JORC and NI 43-10 compliant reporting and valuation. Chris worked for Ivanhoe Mines for 10 years — as Exploration Manager for Ivanhoe Mines Mongolia he was responsible he was responsible for an Exploration Portfolio of over 11 million hectares. He has extensive public market and public company experience including board of director positions.

Chris provides geological services through his consultancy Exploration Alliance, a full-service geological consultancy that provides ex-industry exploration geologists to projects worldwide.

Sentinel also announces that Greg Smith has resigned as a director of the Company. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Smith for his services as a director of the Company.

About Sentinel Resources

Sentinel Resources is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of gold and silver projects with world-class potential. Its current portfolio includes the Waterloo, Pass, and Little Bear projects in British Columbia. The Company’s guiding principles are based on acquiring strategic exploration properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions with historical mining industries, low-cost of entry or acquisition, and easy access to infrastructure to minimize capital and operational costs in explorational periods. For more information, please go to the Company’s website at www.sentinelexp.com.

Qualified Person

Chris Wilson, Ph.D., FAusIMM (CP), FSEG, a Qualified Person, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

Sentinel Resources Corp.

“Rob Gamley”

President and Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Sentinel cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Sentinel’s control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Sentinel’s limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Sentinel undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Source