Sampling and Mapping Program At Angkor’s Wild Boar and Wild Monkey Prospects Results In 20.6 GPT Gold Grab Sample

Angkor Gold Corp. (TSXV:ANK) (OTC:ANKOF) (“Angkor” or “the Company”) CEO Stephen Burega is pleased to provide an update on the recent mapping and sampling program at Angkor’s Andong Meas License in Cambodia.











HIGHLIGHTS

Highlights of exploration at Wild Boar and Wild Monkey prospects include:

Multiple grab samples from Wild Boar returned gold values of up to 20.6 gpt;

Completed geological mapping and prospecting program at Wild Monkey with the Institute of Technology of Cambodia (ITC);

Evidence of multiple mineralized epithermal quartz veins; and,

Evidence of skarn type alteration in the Wild Monkey prospect

The primary purpose of the mapping and sampling program was to follow up and define gold targets such as Wild Boar. The geological data, combined with earlier geochemical and geophysical surveys will provide the necessary data for the identification of drill targets.

“This is not the first time we have found impressive gold results in Andong Meas,” said Angkor’s President, J.P. Dau. “We expected elevated gold concentrations around the artisanal mining areas which the assays have now confirmed. What makes them even more exciting is that with Wild Boar and Wild Monkey we have now identified four anomalous gold zones at Andong Meas. These results are a critical step in planning our next drill program on the property.”

ASSAY RESULTS

Grab sample results include:

Sample ID Gold (gpt) Silver (gpt) V035612 20.60 9.15 V035613 19.45 3.50 V035609 17.65 8.44 V035614 17.60 9.92 V035606 9.24 14.95 V035605 8.55 7.57 V035604 3.98 1.61 V035603 2.74 0.16 V035584 0.48 4.15 V035583 0.34 67.70 V035582 0.28 35.90 V035581 0.22 33.90

PREVIOUS EXPLORATION

The Andong Meas License hosts the Company’s Canada Wall copper molybdenum gold porphyry system and the adjacent South Creek copper porphyry system prospect as well as several gold targets, including the Wild Boar which has seen extensive artisanal mining in the past and Wild Monkey that showed multiple surface samples with gold grade up to 3.93 gpt. Exploration this season was designed to re-sample the higher grade showings around Wild Boar and map and sample the quartz vein material found in Wild Monkey. Rock chip and grab samples are selected samples and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

GEOLOGICAL MAPPING AND MINERALIZATION STYLES

Institute of Technology of Cambodia geologists worked with Angkor’s senior exploration team to complete further mapping of a 24 km2 section of Angkor’s Andong Meas License. The highly prospective gold area mapped was not previously examined in detail by Angkor’s geological staff.

The mapping program in the Wild Monkey area showed several dominant rock types including the metamorphic basement rocks consisting of gneisses and marbles, granites, diorites, and flood basalt. Little to no work has been previously done to differentiate rock types within the metamorphic basement rocks in northeast Cambodia. Mineralized quartz vein in float and outcrop were found throughout the mapping area with the best samples submitted to ALS for analysis.

In addition to the gold bearing quartz veins, skarn alteration on the contact between granites and marbles in the area was observed. No mineralization was observed within the skarn alteration, but the presence of carbonate rocks and mineralized intrusive rocks suggests that there is the possibility of skarn mineralization in the area.

SAMPLE METHODOLOGY

Grab samples are collected as niche samples of rock material of specific style or character of interest. A target sample weight of 3-5kg is collected for assay. Sample preparation is carried out at a commercial off-site laboratory (ALS Phnom Penh). Gold assays are conducted at ALS Vientiane, Laos utilising a 50 gram subsample of 85% passing 75μm pulped sample using Fire Assay with AAS finish on an Aqua Regia digest of the lead collection button. Multi-element assay is completed at ALS, Brisbane, Australia utilising a 4 acid digest of a 1g subsample of 85% passing 75μm pulped sample and determination by ICP-AES or ICP-MS for lowest available detection for the respective element. Samples are dried for a minimum of 12 hours at 105˚C.

All types of samples are prepared for assay at the NATA accredited ALS Cambodia sample preparation facility in Phnom Penh. Field duplicates of soil samples are also collected routinely (approx. 1 every 20 samples). This sample technique is industry norm, and is deemed appropriate for the material.

Industry-standard QA/QC protocols are routinely followed for all sample batches sent for assay, which includes the insertion of commercially available pulp CRMs and pulp blanks into all batches – usually 1 of each for every 20 field samples. Additional blanks used are home-made from barren quarry rock. QA/QC data are routinely checked before any associated assay results are reviewed for interpretation, and any issues or anomalies are investigated before results are released to the market. No issues were raised with the results reported here.

All assay data, including internal and external QA/QC data and control charts of standard, replicate and duplicate assay results, are communicated electronically.

ABOUT ANGKOR GOLD CORP.

ANGKOR Gold Corp. is a public company listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange and is a leading mineral explorer in Cambodia with a large land package and a first-mover advantage building strong relationships with all levels of government and stakeholders.

Dennis Ouellette, B.Sc, P.Geo., is a member of The Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA #104257) and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”). He is the Company’s VP of Exploration and has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this document.

On behalf of the Board,

Mike Weeks

Executive Chairman

Angkor Gold Corp.

CONTACT:

Stephen Burega, CEO

Telephone: (647) 515-3734

Email: sb@angkorgold.ca

Website: http://www.angkorgold.ca or follow us on Twitter @AngkorGold.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information.” In particular references to the private placement and future work programs or expectations on the quality or results of such work programs are subject to risks associated with operations on the property, exploration activity generally, equipment limitations and availability, as well as other risks that we may not be currently aware of. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

