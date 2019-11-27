Regulus Announces Receipt of Anta Norte Drill Permit and Now Has Ability to Test Priority Targets to the North

Regulus Resources Inc. is pleased to announce the receipt of the Declaración de Impacto Ambiental permit in Cajamarca, Peru.









Regulus Resources Inc. (“Regulus” or the “Company”) (TSXV:REG) is pleased to announce the receipt of the Declaración de Impacto Ambiental permit (“DIA”) which allows up to 40 drill pads for the Anta Norte portion of its AntaKori copper-gold project in Cajamarca, Peru. Gaining access to these new drill pads for the northern portion of the project (Anta Norte) offers an opportunity to properly test the various geophysical anomalies (Figure 1) which the Company believes may represent mineralization related to a porphyry centre (the magnetic low) surrounded by an annular ring of magnetite-bearing skarns (the magnetic highs). To date, the Company has not been able to adequately test the geophysical anomalies and has been drilling along the southern edges of the targets from currently permitted drill pads. If one or more of the geophysical anomalies prove to be mineralized as the Company believes, it would represent a material change for the scale and scope of the project. With the DIA in hand, the Company can now apply for the Authorization to Initiate Exploration Activities (“AIEA”) which will be required to begin drilling. Receiving the AIEA is an administrative procedure and should take no more than 45 days, once submitted. The Company anticipates it will mobilize to newly permitted drill setups covered by the DIA towards the end of Q1 2020. This will allow us to complete planned drill holes from current setups, apply for and receive the AIEA, and avoid mobilizing during the rainy season.

Figure 1

John Black, Chief Executive Officer of Regulus, commented as follows: “Receiving the DIA is a significant milestone for Regulus. The geophysical anomalies to the north represent considerable upside for the AntaKori project and to date we haven’t been able to test them directly due to lack of access. The drill pads we have been using to date have allowed us to drill very long holes, all with significant intercepts of mineralization, along the southern edges of both the magnetic-low and magnetic-high targets. In all cases, we never properly tested these targets, however with the DIA now in hand we can mobilize a drill program in 2020 to drill what we believe to be the future of the AntaKori project.”

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release pertaining to the AntaKori project has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Kevin B. Heather, Chief Geological Officer, FAusIMM, who serves as the qualified person (QP) under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

About Regulus Resources Inc. and the AntaKori Project

Regulus Resources Inc. is an international mineral exploration company run by an experienced technical and management team. Regulus’ flagship property is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project in northern Peru. The AntaKori project currently hosts a resource with indicated mineral resources of 250 million tonnes with a grade of 0.48 % Cu, 0.29 g/t Au and 7.5 g/t Ag and inferred mineral resources of 267 million tonnes with a grade of 0.41 % Cu, 0.26 g/t Au, and 7.8 g/t Ag (see press release dated March 1, 2019). Mineralization remains open in most directions and drilling is currently underway to confirm and increase the size of the resource.

For further information on Regulus Resources Inc., please consult our website at www.regulusresources.com.

