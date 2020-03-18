A new C$71 million infrastructure agreement should create “very significant opportunities” for a number of companies in the territory.









This year’s Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention brought significant news for a number of projects located in Canada’s Yukon.

On March 2, the territory’s government reached an agreement with the Ross River Dena Council for an infrastructure investment valued at about C$71 million.

Under the deal, the parties will collaborate on two road component upgrades that are part of the Yukon Resource Gateway Project. The first involves the North Canol Road and the second is focused on improvements to the Robert Campbell Highway.

Speaking to the Investing News Network at the show, Yukon Deputy Premier Ranj Pillai said that the improvements will create “very significant opportunities” for a number of companies.

Those include privately owned BMC Minerals, which is developing the polymetallic Kudz Ze Kayah project, and Fireweed Zinc (TSXV:FWZ), whose focus is on the Macmillan Pass zinc–lead–silver asset.

“What we’re really seeing is unlocking the potential of a number of projects, all in different levels of exploration,” said Pillai, who also holds a number of ministerial positions with the Yukon government.

Speaking about other companies that will be active in the Yukon this year, Pillai pointed to producers Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM), Victoria Gold (TSX:VGCX,OTC Pink:VITFF) and Pembridge Resources (LSE:PERE), along with Alexco Resource (TSX:AXU,NYSEAMERICAN:AXU), Golden Predator Mining (TSXV:GPY,OTCQX:NTGSF) and Western Copper and Gold (TSX:WRN,NYSEAMERICAN:WRN).

In closing, he offered insight on how the Yukon has been able to create successful relationships in the mining industry that include both companies and community stakeholders.

“I think that we just want to ensure that people understand that … we’ve put a lot of time into making sure that we’ve had trusting and respectful relationships, that we’re patient when we have to be patient. Those are things now that are paying off now for Yukon and for our industry.”

