PDAC 2018 Insights from Precious Metal Companies: Bullfrog Gold, BTU Metals, Centenera Mining, and Levon

Over 1,000 exhibitors and 24,000 attendees from 130 countries met on Sunday (March 4) morning at the Metro Toronto Convention Center in Toronto, Canada to kick off the four-day conference.

The day saw a variety of presentations on precious metals, including views on the gold market and stocks from Adrian Day of Adrian Day Asset Management and as well as a discussion on precious metals from Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter.

During the first day of the conference, the Investing News Network caught up with the following companies focused on precious metal exploration. Execs told us the most important things investors should know about their companies, as well as major near-term catalysts investors should be watching out for.

Scroll down to watch their interviews.

Bullfrog Gold (OTCQB:BFGC) CEO David Beling: We’re Undervalued Compared to Our Peer Companies

BTU Metals (TSXV:BTU) CEO Paul Wood: The Results will Tell the Tale!

Centenera (TSXV:CT) CEO Keith Henderson: Excellent Portfolio of Projects in Argentina

Levon (TSX:LVN) CEO Ron Tremblay: Polymetallic System Makes Us Unique

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Bullfrog Gold, BTU Metals, Centenera and Levon are clients of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.