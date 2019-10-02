Otis Gold Commences Drill Program at Kilgore
Otis Gold (TSXV:OOO,OTC:OGLDF) has announced the initiation of a planned 3,250 metre reverse circulation drill program at its flagship Kilgore project located in Clark County, Idaho.
As quoted from the press release:
The drilling, expected to take approximately 45 days, will be conducted by Alford Drilling, LLC of Butte, Montana, using an Explorer 1500 tire mounted “buggy” reverse circulation drill rig; results will be released when available.
In keeping with Otis’ philosophy of implementing best exploration practices, the Fall 2019 drill program has been designed to keep environmental disturbance to a minimum. This includes the selection of state-of-the-art reverse circulation technology that reduces the water requirement as well as reducing additive use, while the use of face-sampling center return drill bits will maximize and optimize sample quality. Three-dimensional modeling software was used to review and relocate drill holes to reduce the need for additional new road construction; since filing the original Plan of Operation, the relocation of drill sites resulting from advanced modeling has removed several hundred metres of new road construction.
Otis President & CEO, Craig Lindsay, stated: “We are very excited to have recently raised C$1.3 million in an oversubscribed private placement to fund this drill program. The imminent start of exploration drilling is the beginning of a new phase at Kilgore that will be marked by extension and expansion of the current resource, combined with ongoing targeting of newly discovered areas of near surface gold occurrences.”
