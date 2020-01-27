NV Gold Receives Strong Support at its Annual General Meeting and Appoints Peter A. Ball as Chief Executive Officer

NV Gold announces that the shareholders voted strongly in support of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and management.









NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX, OTC:NVGLF) (“NV Gold” or the “Company”) announces that at the Company’s Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) on January 22, 2020, the shareholders voted strongly in support of all items put forward by the Board of Directors and management. The following individuals were all re-elected to the Board of Directors: John Watson, Peter A. Ball, Quinton Hennigh, Odin Christensen, Alfred (“Alf”) Stewart. Shareholders also voted strongly in support of (i) appointing Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing directors to fix their remuneration; and (ii) approving and ratifying the Company’s Stock Option Plan.

Subsequent to the AGM, the Board of Directors appointed Peter A. Ball as its President and CEO. Mr. Ball has been a director of NV Gold since September 29, 2016 and President and COO since September 20, 2018. John Watson, NV Gold’s former CEO and largest shareholder of the Company, will continue in the role of Chairman of the Board.

“As the largest shareholder, founder and Chairman of NV Gold, I am pleased to see Mr. Ball transition to the Company’s CEO, after serving on our Board for over three years and as President since September 2018. We enter 2020 with a strong precious metals market, a portfolio of quality projects in Nevada, a tight share structure, and strong support from our shareholders,” commented John Watson, Chairman of NV Gold. “Peter’s 25 plus years in the mining industry, energy, passion and dynamic leadership, along with an extensive career in the capital markets and previous senior level executive roles with multiple resource companies, provide the strong combination of skills required for leading NV Gold forward into 2020.”

The Board would like to thank Mr. Watson for his vision as the founder of NV Gold, since taking the Company public in 2009. Mr. Watson was key for driving the multiple acquisitions of its core assets, his strong leadership and maintaining his vested interested as NV Gold’s largest shareholder.

Peter A. Ball, CEO of NV Gold stated, “First of all, I am pleased that John Watson is remaining as Chairman of the Company and I look forward to working closely with him to deliver value for our shareholders and build upon the solid foundation established by our existing NV Gold team. Our primary focus will be to continue to build shareholder value by utilizing our globally recognized technical team and Board of Directors, and to systematically understand and explore our portfolio of quality exploration projects, while minimizing dilution and maximizing capital on the drill bit to make a discovery. We look forward to executing our follow-up drill program at our Slumber Gold Project, and to further evaluate our Sandy Gold Project, which was staked from our inventory of identified projects from within our data library in Nevada. In addition, we are currently reviewing the Silver District Project in Arizona, where the Company recently signed a binding Letter of Intent on January 13, 2020.”

Mr. Ball brings over 25 years of experience as a mining professional at all levels of leadership. Throughout Mr. Ball’s career, he has held various senior management roles with international precious metals mining companies in corporate finance, securities trading, mine engineering, business development, corporate communications, public relations and marketing functions throughout North and South America, Asia, and Europe. Mr. Ball began his career in the late 1980s working as a mining engineer, a technical representative, and in various management and senior executive roles for numerous companies including Redstar Gold, Columbus Gold, Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting, Echo Bay Mines Ltd., RBC Dominion Securities, Eldorado Gold Corp., Adriana Resources Inc., and Argentex Mining Corp. Mr. Ball is a graduate of the Haileybury School of Mines, Georgian Business College, UBC’s Canadian Securities Course and is a member of CIMM.”

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold is a junior exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries and project advancement. Leveraging its highly experienced in-house technical knowledge, NV Gold’s geological team intends to utilize its geological databases, which contains a vast treasury of field knowledge spanning decades of research and exploration, combined with a portfolio of mineral properties in Nevada and Arizona, to prioritize key projects for focused exploration programs. The Company currently has under 47 million shares outstanding, with close to 20% owned by NV Gold’s management team.

