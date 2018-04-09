Newmont Suspends Gold Production in Ghana Following Workers Death

Six construction workers have been killed after a tunnel roof collapsed on them at Newmont Mining Corporation’s (NYSE:NEM) Ahafo gold mine in Ghana.

Following the accident on Saturday (April 7), a manager for Newmont stated that production had been halted until further notice.

In addition to the six fatalities, two additional individuals suffered minor injuries.

Agbeko Azumah, external relations and communications manager, told Reuters, “[o]perations at Ahafo have been temporarily shut and Newmont Ghana has notified families of the deceased. All other employees working in the area have been safely relocated and the scene of the accident secured.”

In a press release issued by the company, Newmont reported that they were devastated to learn that their construction crew of eight people were working inside the reclaim tunnel of the Ahafo Mill expansion project when the roof caved in.

“On behalf of the entire Newmont family I would like to express our deepest sorrow and extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and co-workers of the victims,” Gary Goldberg, president and CEO, said.

Operations at Newmont’s Akyem mine in southeast Ghana are also suspended “in solidarity” with staff at the Ahafo mine, Yaw Okyere, acting general manager for Ahafo, said Monday (April 9) on Accra-based Joy FM.

“The area will remain closed until an investigation is concluded,” he added.

Newmont is one of the world’s largest gold producers, with more than 90 years experience in the mining industry.

Newmont operates two mines in Ghana, including Ahafo, which began commercial production in 2006 and Akyem, in Ghana’s eastern region, which poured its first gold in 2014. The mines accounted for 14 percent of the company’s revenue in the year through December.

On Monday, the company announced operations had restarted in both mines, but civil works at the expansion project at Ahafo where the accident happened remain suspended, a spokesman said.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Nicole Rashotte, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.