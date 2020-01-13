Mirasol Resources to Acquire Chilean Gold Project

Canada-listed Mirasol Resources (TSXV:MRZ,OTCPK:MRZLF) has announced it will acquire the Inca gold project located in Northern Chile.

As quoted from the press release:

Mirasol Resources is pleased to announce the signing of an option agreement with subsidiaries of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM,TSX: NGT) to acquire the Inca gold project in Northern Chile. This Agreement gives Mirasol the opportunity to add to its portfolio a district-scale and underexplored, intermediate sulfidation epithermal project in the prolific Paleocene belt of Chile. The Project hosts multiple attractive targets that have never been drill tested, and it fits well with the Company’s strategy to fund drilling on high quality prospects with favorable infrastructure.

Mirasol’s President and CEO, Norm Pitcher, stated: “We are pleased to add the Inca gold project to our portfolio and to work toward delivering a second Mirasol-funded exploration and drilling program in Chile. This is an attractive transaction allowing Mirasol to acquire Inca Gold by exploring and drilling the property. If our exploration demonstrates the potential for a Newmont size target, the agreement will allow them to earn back 70% of the project by reimbursing our costs and investing in significant additional exploration expenditures.”