With global markets in turmoil, how is Lawrence Roulston approaching gold and silver?

Speaking at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, Roulston, who is managing director of WestBay Capital, said his strategy for both precious metals is the same.

“I continue to believe that the gold price is going to at least maintain its value in real terms. And beyond that, it’s going to be up down and sideways,” he said. He advised investors to own a gold stock with a good business case and then reap the benefits as the market improves.

“I would play silver exactly the same way as gold, and that is own a good silver equity that has a business case, and then benefit from the silver price when it eventually spikes up again,” he added.

Speaking to the Investing News Network at the end of last year, Roulston said that the smart money in mining was positioning, and he reiterated that idea at PDAC.

“The smart money is still very aggressive,” he said. “I’m talking people like Eric Sprott — you know, guys that know this market very, very well, they’ve been through the cycles, they know they should be buying at the bottom. Those kind of investors are very active in the market.”

These players are honing in on individual stocks rather than hoping for a rising tide that will lift all boats.

“We’re in a situation now where smart money is looking hard at companies and making individual investment decisions on particular companies,” said Roulston.

For his part, Roulston is interested in companies like Metalla Royalty & Streaming (TSXV:MTA,NYSEAMERICAN:MTA), along with Golden Triangle-focused Auramex Resource (TSXV:AUX) and Mountain Boy Minerals (TSXV:MTB).

Watch the video above for more from Roulston on gold and other precious metals. You can also click here for our full PDAC playlist.

