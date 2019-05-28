Gold

Great Bear Drills New High-Grade Gold Discovery at Dixie: 12.33 g/t Gold Over 14.00 m Including 30.90 g/t Gold Over 4.60 m; 194.21 g/t Gold Over 2.00 m Including 759.38 g/t Gold Over 0.50 m Multiple Shallow Gold Zones at New “Bear-Rimini” Target

- May 28th, 2019

Great Bear Resources (TSXV:GBR, OTC:GTBDF) today reported a significant new high-grade gold discovery, the “Bear-Rimini Zone”, at its 100% owned Dixie Project in the Red Lake District of Ontario. 

Great Bear Resources (TSXV:GBR, OTC:GTBDF) today reported a significant new high-grade gold discovery, the “Bear-Rimini Zone”, at its 100% owned Dixie Project in the Red Lake District of Ontario.  Highlighted assay results from discovery drill hole DNW-011 are provided in Table 1.

Table 1: Highlighted results from discovery drill hole DNW-011 into the Bear-Rimini Zone.

Figure 1: Map of the Dixie project showing the location of known gold zones (DHZ, DL, DNW and DNE) and current drill results. The location of the LP Fault drilled in DNW-011 is shown in red dashes. The Bear-Rimini Zone is labelled “BR”. (CNW Group/Great Bear Resources Ltd.)
Figure 2: Lithoprobe 3D time travel tomography cross sectional interpretation showing two major crustal-scale structures in the Red Lake district, modified from Zeng and Calvert, 2006. The structure on the right is associated with the main mine trend including Newmont Goldcorp Corp.'s Red Lake Gold Mine. The structure on the left is the LP Fault at Great Bear’s Dixie project. (CNW Group/Great Bear Resources Ltd.)
Figure 3: Close-in view of the LP Fault and Bear-Rimini discovery, showing highlighted drill holes completed across 2.5 kilometres of strike length into the Quartz-Sericite zone. The adjacent Silicified Zone which hosts high-grade gold in DNW-011 is shown extrapolated along strike. A – A’ marks the location of the cross section in Figure 4. (CNW Group/Great Bear Resources Ltd.)
Figure 4: Cross section through Bear-Rimini discovery showing DNW-011, the LP Fault (dashed line) and adjacent lithologies, alteration zones and drill holes. (CNW Group/Great Bear Resources Ltd.)
Figure 5: Images of coarse disseminated gold from drill hole DNW-011. Host rock is quartz crystal lapilli tuff in the footwall of the LP Fault. Images from the Silicified Zone. Mineralization depicted in these photos is from two selective intervals and is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the property. (CNW Group/Great Bear Resources Ltd.)
Figure 6: Three-dimension model of the LP Fault, showing its interpreted importance during Archean age gold mineralization and various gold zones at the Dixie project. The outline of the block model corresponds to the outline of the Dixie property claims. Bear-Rimini Zone labeled “BR”. (CNW Group/Great Bear Resources Ltd.)
Drill Hole From

(m)

 To

(m)

 Width*

(m)

 Width

(ft)

 Gold

(g/t)

 Gold

(oz/t)

 Vertical
Depth

(m)
DNW-011 58.00 60.00 2.00 6.56 194.21 6.24 53
including 58.00 58.50 0.50 1.64 759.38 24.42
58.50 60.00 1.50 4.92 5.81 0.19
and 75.00 89.00 14.00 45.93 12.33 0.40
75.95 76.45 0.50 1.64 19.33 0.62
including 75.95 80.55 4.60 15.09 30.90 0.99
and including 78.45 80.55 2.10 6.89 60.27 1.94 71
and including 78.45 79.55 1.10 3.61 98.78 3.18
and including 78.95 79.55 0.60 1.97 130.97 4.21
and including 80.55 88.00 7.45 24.44 0.23 0.01
and including 88.00 89.00 1.00 3.28 27.15 0.87 81
and 119.00 169.60 50.60 166.01 0.74 0.02 108
*All widths are drill indicated core length as insufficient drilling has been completed to determine true width at this time.

Highlights of Great Bear’s most recent discovery include:

  • The Bear-Rimini Zone is located 2.5 kilometres northwest of the Hinge Zone.
  • The new discovery is hosted by a new exploration target, the “LP Fault”, and adjacent lithologies. Airborne geophysics completed by Great Bear shows the LP Fault and a parallel structure, the “North Fault”, are interpreted to transect the property for 18 kilometres of strike length as shown on Figure 1.
  • DNW-011 intersected intervals of gold mineralization across 110 metres of core length and were strongest in a coarse quartz crystal lapilli tuff unit in the northern footwall of the fault. This is the first drill hole in the project’s history to target this tuff unit. Complete assays from DNW-011 are provided in Table 2 at the end of this release.
  • The LP Fault is interpreted as a major gold mineralization control and hydrothermal fluid conduit during Archean age gold mineralization. The generally 1 kilometre wide area between the LP and North Faults may represent a significant structural dilation zone where gold rich hydrothermal fluids accumulated.
  • The LP Fault has a projected depth of 14 kilometres, extending to base of the continental crust/upper mantle as defined by the Lithoprobe Survey of the Red Lake district, as shown on Figure 2. A similar deep-seated structural feature was interpreted by the Survey to be spatially and genetically associated with the majority of gold mineralization along the main Red Lake mine trend (Zeng and Calvert, 2006) where over 30,000,000 ounces of gold have been produced.
  • The LP Fault parallels highway 105, the main access corridor to Red Lake and is 1 to 3 kilometres from a powerline and paved road, and it is a 30 minute drive from the main Red Lake gold mine operated by Newmont Goldcorp Corp.

Chris Taylor, President and CEO of Great Bear said, “After recognizing a significant hydrothermal alteration zone in our previous round of regional drilling, we tested and discovered, in our first hole, a new zone of shallow high-grade gold associated with silicification of host rocks related to a crustal-scale structure we call the LP Fault.  The fault marks a contact between mafic and felsic/intermediate rocks and is spatially associated with an 80 to 200 metre wide quartz sericite zone associated with highly anomalous to high-grade gold mineralization.  We interpret the LP Fault to transect the property for approximately 18 kilometres of strike length.  The new Bear-Rimini Zone joins the Hinge Zone as a significant new gold discovery and will be an additional focus of drilling through the remainder of 2019.”

The Bear-Rimini Zone High-Grade Gold Discovery

  • The shallowest current gold intercept in DNW-011 is only 53 metres vertically from surface; 759.38 g/t gold over 0.5 metres.
  • A finer-scale map showing the location of the Bear-Rimini Zone, other gold zones and significant nearby drill intercepts into the LP Fault, with the location of the cross-section provided in this news release is provided inFigure 3.
  • A cross section through the LP Fault and adjacent lithologies is shown on Figure 4.
  • Gold in DNW-011 occurs as coarse to fine disseminations with minor accompanying sulphides as shown on Figure 5.
  • DNW-011 was drilled from north to south across the quartz sericite zone Great Bear had previously intersected in hole DNW-008 (see news release of May 7, 2019; 34.6 metres of 0.55 g/t gold) and the LP Fault, and intersected two different zones of gold mineralization, which are distinguished by host rock type and proximity to the primary deformation zone within the LP Fault:
  1. High-grade gold is hosted by strained coarse quartz crystal lapilli tuff units affected by pervasive silica alteration(the “Silicified Zone”) to the north of the LP Fault.
  2. Anomalous to moderate gold grades are hosted by a “Quartz-Sericite Zone” within and immediately adjacent to the LP Fault, in significantly strained fine quartz crystal tuffs and fine-grained intermediate tuffs.

Strike Potential of the Bear-Rimini Zone

  • A total of 15 drill holes completed by previous explorers and Great Bear have intersected the Quartz-Sericite Zone along 2.5 kilometres of strike length of the LP Fault. All 15 (100%) of these drill holes encountered anomalous to moderate gold grades matching those observed in the Quartz-Sericite Zone in DNW-011 and DNW-008. Highlighted results are provided in Figure 3.
  • These historical drill holes are interpreted to have been drilled south of the Silicified Zone intersected by DNW-011 and stayed entirely within the Quartz-Sericite Zone. The DNE holes drilled closest to the projected Silicified Zone (i.e. furthest north) had higher gold grades, including visible gold in drill core. Up to 80% of the total core length of some historical drill holes were never split and assayed by past explorers. Great Bear is currently re-logging and assaying unsampled mineralized intervals of core from all available historical drill holes from the area.
  • While the LP Fault has 18 kilometres of interpreted strike length, the number of mineralized zones that may be hosted by the fault and adjacent units is not yet known, and the structural corridor is not necessarily mineralized along its entire length.

A three-dimensional representation of Great Bear’s model of gold mineralization at the Bear-Rimini discovery as it relates to the 18 kilometre strike length of the LP Fault and other gold zones is provided in Figure 6.

The Company continues to undertake a fully funded, 60,000 metre drill program that is expected to continue through 2019.  In order to accelerate the program, a second drill rig was added in early 2019, and a third drill rig is expected in the near future.  Approximately 40,000 metres of drilling remain in the current program.

About Great Bear

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: GBR) is a well financed company based in Vancouver, Canada, managed by a team with a track record of success in the mineral exploration sector. Great Bear holds a 100% interest, royalty free, in its flagship Dixie property, which is road accessible year-round via Highway 105, a 15 minute drive from downtown Red Lake, Ontario.  The Red Lake mining district is one of the premier mining districts in Canada, benefitting from major active mining operations including the Red Lake Gold Mine of Goldcorp Inc., plus modern infrastructure and a skilled workforce.  Production from the Red Lake district does not necessarily reflect the mineralization that may, or may not be hosted on the Company’s Dixie property.  The Dixie property covers a drill and geophysically defined multi kilometre gold mineralized structure similar to that associated with other producing gold mines in the district.  In addition, Great Bear is also earning a 100% royalty-free interest in the Pakwash, Dedee and Sobel properties, which cover regionally significant gold-controlling structures and prospective geology.  All of Great Bear’s Red Lake projects are accessible year-round through existing roads.

Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure core storage facility located in Red Lake Ontario.  Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw, and are sent to SGS Canada Inc. in Red Lake, Ontario, and Activation Laboratories in Ancaster Ontario, both of which are accredited mineral analysis laboratories, for analysis. All samples are analysed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA techniques. Samples returning over 3.0 g/t gold are analysed utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Selected samples with visible gold are also analyzed with a standard 1 kg metallic screen fire assay.  Certified gold reference standards, blanks and field duplicates are routinely inserted into the sample stream, as part of Great Bear’s quality control/quality assurance program (QAQC).  No QAQC issues were noted with the results reported herein.

Mr. R. Bob Singh, P.Geo, Director and VP Exploration, and Ms. Andrea Diakow P.Geo, Exploration Manager for Great Bear are the Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 responsible for the accuracy of technical information contained in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Chris Taylor”

Chris Taylor, President and CEO

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Lithology Gold (g/t)
DNW-011 12 13 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.059
DNW-011 13 14 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.043
DNW-011 14 14.9 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.165
DNW-011 14.9 15.4 Mafic Dyke 0.022
DNW-011 15.4 16.4 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.475
DNW-011 16.4 17.4 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.069
DNW-011 17.4 18.4 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.017
DNW-011 18.4 19.4 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.006
DNW-011 19.4 20.4 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.01
DNW-011 20.4 20.9 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.451
DNW-011 20.9 21.9 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.005
DNW-011 21.9 22.9 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.017
DNW-011 22.9 24 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.002
DNW-011 24 25 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.002
DNW-011 25 26 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.043
DNW-011 26 27 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.002
DNW-011 27 28 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.023
DNW-011 28 29 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.067
DNW-011 29 30 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.074
DNW-011 30 30.5 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 1.013
DNW-011 30.5 31 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.083
DNW-011 31 32 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.156
DNW-011 32 33 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.069
DNW-011 33 34 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.028
DNW-011 34 35 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.032
DNW-011 35 36 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.025
DNW-011 36 37 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.055
DNW-011 37 37.8 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.023
DNW-011 37.8 38.45 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.007
DNW-011 38.45 39 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.012
DNW-011 39 39.5 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.016
DNW-011 39.5 40 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.013
DNW-011 40 40.5 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.138
DNW-011 40.5 41 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.008
DNW-011 41 42 Mafic Dyke 0.012
DNW-011 42 43 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.042
DNW-011 43 44 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.282
DNW-011 44 45 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.148
DNW-011 45 46 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.027
DNW-011 46 47 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.014
DNW-011 47 48 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.121
DNW-011 48 49 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.023
DNW-011 49 50 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.046
DNW-011 50 51 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.039
DNW-011 51 52 Mafic Dyke 0.05
DNW-011 52 53 Mafic Dyke 0.002
DNW-011 53 54 Mafic Dyke 0.006
DNW-011 54 55 Mafic Dyke 0.013
DNW-011 55 55.5 Mafic Dyke 0.38
DNW-011 55.5 56.5 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.015
DNW-011 56.5 57 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.016
DNW-011 57 57.5 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.022
DNW-011 57.5 58 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.128
DNW-011 58 58.5 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 759.38
DNW-011 58.5 59 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 2.247
DNW-011 59 60 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 7.598
DNW-011 60 60.5 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.027
DNW-011 60.5 61 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.061
DNW-011 61 62 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.246
DNW-011 62 63 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.054
DNW-011 63 63.5 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.098
DNW-011 63.5 64 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.013
DNW-011 64 65 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.022
DNW-011 65 65.5 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.03
DNW-011 65.5 66 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.002
DNW-011 66 67 Quartz Vein 0.033
DNW-011 67 68 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.002
DNW-011 68 68.5 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.024
DNW-011 68.5 69 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.009
DNW-011 69 69.5 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.012
DNW-011 69.5 70.5 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.023
DNW-011 70.5 71.5 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.027
DNW-011 71.5 72.5 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.029
DNW-011 72.5 73.5 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.679
DNW-011 73.5 74 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.084
DNW-011 74 74.5 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.073
DNW-011 74.5 75 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.085
DNW-011 75 75.95 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 1.702
DNW-011 75.95 76.45 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 19.33
DNW-011 76.45 76.95 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 2.186
DNW-011 76.95 77.45 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 1.16
DNW-011 77.45 77.95 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 7.311
DNW-011 77.95 78.45 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 1.177
DNW-011 78.45 78.95 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 60.15
DNW-011 78.95 79.55 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 130.97
DNW-011 79.55 80.05 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 25.99
DNW-011 80.05 80.55 Quartz Vein 9.829
DNW-011 80.55 81.05 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.391
DNW-011 81.05 82 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.236
DNW-011 82 83 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.195
DNW-011 83 84 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.074
DNW-011 84 85 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.164
DNW-011 85 86 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.522
DNW-011 86 87 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.134
DNW-011 87 88 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.224
DNW-011 88 89 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 27.15
DNW-011 89 90 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.075
DNW-011 90 91 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.048
DNW-011 91 92 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.02
DNW-011 92 93 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.249
DNW-011 93 94 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.024
DNW-011 94 95 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.035
DNW-011 95 96 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.036
DNW-011 96 97 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.054
DNW-011 97 98 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.04
DNW-011 98 98.8 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.162
DNW-011 98.8 99.3 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.009
DNW-011 99.3 100.3 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.137
DNW-011 100.3 101.3 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.18
DNW-011 101.3 102 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.068
DNW-011 102 103 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.126
DNW-011 103 104 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.207
DNW-011 104 105 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.199
DNW-011 105 105.9 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.126
DNW-011 105.9 107.2 Mafic Dyke 0.734
DNW-011 107.2 107.7 Mafic Dyke 0.069
DNW-011 107.7 108.2 Quartz Vein 0.036
DNW-011 108.2 108.7 Quartz Vein 0.006
DNW-011 108.7 109.2 Quartz Vein 0.028
DNW-011 109.2 109.7 Quartz Vein 0.066
DNW-011 109.7 110.2 Quartz Vein 1.746
DNW-011 110.2 111 Quartz Vein 0.329
DNW-011 111 111.95 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.679
DNW-011 111.95 112.25 Intermediate Tuff 0.087
DNW-011 112.25 112.8 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.027
DNW-011 112.8 114 intermediate tuff 0.417
DNW-011 114 115 intermediate tuff 0.375
DNW-011 115 116.1 intermediate tuff 0.183
DNW-011 116.1 117 intermediate tuff 0.024
DNW-011 117 118 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.018
DNW-011 118 119 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.076
DNW-011 119 120 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.521
DNW-011 120 121 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.189
DNW-011 121 122 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.913
DNW-011 122 123 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.042
DNW-011 123 124 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.106
DNW-011 124 125 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.054
DNW-011 125 126 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.027
DNW-011 126 127 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.149
DNW-011 127 127.95 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.135
DNW-011 127.95 129 Mafic Tuff 1.239
DNW-011 129 130 Mafic Tuff 2.959
DNW-011 130 131 Mafic Tuff 1.042
DNW-011 131 132 Mafic Tuff 0.601
DNW-011 132 133 Mafic Tuff 0.564
DNW-011 133 134.05 Mafic Tuff 0.871
DNW-011 134.05 134.65 Mafic Tuff 2.136
DNW-011 134.65 135.65 Intermediate Tuff 0.524
DNW-011 135.65 136.85 Intermediate Tuff 2.658
DNW-011 136.85 138 Intermediate Tuff 1.179
DNW-011 138 139 Felsic Tuff 0.622
DNW-011 139 139.75 Felsic Tuff 0.745
DNW-011 139.75 140.25 Felsic Tuff 2.833
DNW-011 140.25 140.75 Felsic Tuff 0.371
DNW-011 140.75 141.25 Felsic Tuff 1.222
DNW-011 141.25 141.75 Felsic Tuff 2.115
DNW-011 141.75 142.25 Felsic Tuff 1.644
DNW-011 142.25 142.75 Felsic Tuff 0.453
DNW-011 142.75 143.25 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.904
DNW-011 143.25 144.1 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.924
DNW-011 144.1 145 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.349
DNW-011 145 146 Felsic Tuff 0.154
DNW-011 146 147 Felsic Tuff 0.295
DNW-011 147 147.85 Felsic Tuff 0.135
DNW-011 147.85 148.15 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.055
DNW-011 148.15 149.65 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.049
DNW-011 149.65 150.15 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.002
DNW-011 150.15 151 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.214
DNW-011 151 152.25 Felsic Tuff 0.196
DNW-011 152.25 153 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.214
DNW-011 153 154 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.456
DNW-011 154 155 Felsic Tuff 2.454
DNW-011 155 156 Felsic Tuff 0.33
DNW-011 156 156.65 Felsic Tuff 0.237
DNW-011 156.65 157.65 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 1.911
DNW-011 157.65 158.65 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.365
DNW-011 158.65 159.65 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.597
DNW-011 159.65 160.65 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 2.042
DNW-011 160.65 161.5 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.266
DNW-011 161.5 162.5 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.123
DNW-011 162.5 163.5 Felsic Tuff 0.04
DNW-011 163.5 164.5 Felsic Tuff 0.053
DNW-011 164.5 165.65 Felsic Tuff 0.181
DNW-011 165.65 166.15 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.061
DNW-011 166.15 167 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.268
DNW-011 167 168 Felsic Tuff 0.155
DNW-011 168 168.6 Mafic Dyke 6.391
DNW-011 168.6 169.6 Felsic Tuff 0.141

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This new release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

We seek safe harbor

