Great Bear Drills New High-Grade Gold Discovery at Dixie: 12.33 g/t Gold Over 14.00 m Including 30.90 g/t Gold Over 4.60 m; 194.21 g/t Gold Over 2.00 m Including 759.38 g/t Gold Over 0.50 m Multiple Shallow Gold Zones at New “Bear-Rimini” Target

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Width* (m) Width (ft) Gold (g/t) Gold (oz/t) Vertical

Depth (m) DNW-011 58.00 60.00 2.00 6.56 194.21 6.24 53 including 58.00 58.50 0.50 1.64 759.38 24.42 58.50 60.00 1.50 4.92 5.81 0.19 and 75.00 89.00 14.00 45.93 12.33 0.40 75.95 76.45 0.50 1.64 19.33 0.62 including 75.95 80.55 4.60 15.09 30.90 0.99 and including 78.45 80.55 2.10 6.89 60.27 1.94 71 and including 78.45 79.55 1.10 3.61 98.78 3.18 and including 78.95 79.55 0.60 1.97 130.97 4.21 and including 80.55 88.00 7.45 24.44 0.23 0.01 and including 88.00 89.00 1.00 3.28 27.15 0.87 81 and 119.00 169.60 50.60 166.01 0.74 0.02 108

*All widths are drill indicated core length as insufficient drilling has been completed to determine true width at this time.

Highlights of Great Bear’s most recent discovery include:

The Bear-Rimini Zone is located 2.5 kilometres northwest of the Hinge Zone.

The new discovery is hosted by a new exploration target, the “LP Fault”, and adjacent lithologies. Airborne geophysics completed by Great Bear shows the LP Fault and a parallel structure, the “North Fault”, are interpreted to transect the property for 18 kilometres of strike length as shown on Figure 1.

DNW-011 intersected intervals of gold mineralization across 110 metres of core length and were strongest in a coarse quartz crystal lapilli tuff unit in the northern footwall of the fault. This is the first drill hole in the project’s history to target this tuff unit. Complete assays from DNW-011 are provided in Table 2 at the end of this release.

The LP Fault is interpreted as a major gold mineralization control and hydrothermal fluid conduit during Archean age gold mineralization. The generally 1 kilometre wide area between the LP and North Faults may represent a significant structural dilation zone where gold rich hydrothermal fluids accumulated.

The LP Fault has a projected depth of 14 kilometres, extending to base of the continental crust/upper mantle as defined by the Lithoprobe Survey of the Red Lake district, as shown on Figure 2. A similar deep-seated structural feature was interpreted by the Survey to be spatially and genetically associated with the majority of gold mineralization along the main Red Lake mine trend (Zeng and Calvert, 2006) where over 30,000,000 ounces of gold have been produced.

The LP Fault parallels highway 105, the main access corridor to Red Lake and is 1 to 3 kilometres from a powerline and paved road, and it is a 30 minute drive from the main Red Lake gold mine operated by Newmont Goldcorp Corp.

Chris Taylor, President and CEO of Great Bear said, “After recognizing a significant hydrothermal alteration zone in our previous round of regional drilling, we tested and discovered, in our first hole, a new zone of shallow high-grade gold associated with silicification of host rocks related to a crustal-scale structure we call the LP Fault. The fault marks a contact between mafic and felsic/intermediate rocks and is spatially associated with an 80 to 200 metre wide quartz sericite zone associated with highly anomalous to high-grade gold mineralization. We interpret the LP Fault to transect the property for approximately 18 kilometres of strike length. The new Bear-Rimini Zone joins the Hinge Zone as a significant new gold discovery and will be an additional focus of drilling through the remainder of 2019.”

The Bear-Rimini Zone High-Grade Gold Discovery

The shallowest current gold intercept in DNW-011 is only 53 metres vertically from surface; 759.38 g/t gold over 0.5 metres.

A finer-scale map showing the location of the Bear-Rimini Zone, other gold zones and significant nearby drill intercepts into the LP Fault, with the location of the cross-section provided in this news release is provided inFigure 3.

A cross section through the LP Fault and adjacent lithologies is shown on Figure 4.

Gold in DNW-011 occurs as coarse to fine disseminations with minor accompanying sulphides as shown on Figure 5.

DNW-011 was drilled from north to south across the quartz sericite zone Great Bear had previously intersected in hole DNW-008 (see news release of May 7, 2019; 34.6 metres of 0.55 g/t gold) and the LP Fault, and intersected two different zones of gold mineralization, which are distinguished by host rock type and proximity to the primary deformation zone within the LP Fault:

High-grade gold is hosted by strained coarse quartz crystal lapilli tuff units affected by pervasive silica alteration(the “Silicified Zone”) to the north of the LP Fault. Anomalous to moderate gold grades are hosted by a “Quartz-Sericite Zone” within and immediately adjacent to the LP Fault, in significantly strained fine quartz crystal tuffs and fine-grained intermediate tuffs.

Strike Potential of the Bear-Rimini Zone

A total of 15 drill holes completed by previous explorers and Great Bear have intersected the Quartz-Sericite Zone along 2.5 kilometres of strike length of the LP Fault. All 15 (100%) of these drill holes encountered anomalous to moderate gold grades matching those observed in the Quartz-Sericite Zone in DNW-011 and DNW-008. Highlighted results are provided in Figure 3.

These historical drill holes are interpreted to have been drilled south of the Silicified Zone intersected by DNW-011 and stayed entirely within the Quartz-Sericite Zone. The DNE holes drilled closest to the projected Silicified Zone (i.e. furthest north) had higher gold grades, including visible gold in drill core. Up to 80% of the total core length of some historical drill holes were never split and assayed by past explorers. Great Bear is currently re-logging and assaying unsampled mineralized intervals of core from all available historical drill holes from the area.

While the LP Fault has 18 kilometres of interpreted strike length, the number of mineralized zones that may be hosted by the fault and adjacent units is not yet known, and the structural corridor is not necessarily mineralized along its entire length.

A three-dimensional representation of Great Bear’s model of gold mineralization at the Bear-Rimini discovery as it relates to the 18 kilometre strike length of the LP Fault and other gold zones is provided in Figure 6.

The Company continues to undertake a fully funded, 60,000 metre drill program that is expected to continue through 2019. In order to accelerate the program, a second drill rig was added in early 2019, and a third drill rig is expected in the near future. Approximately 40,000 metres of drilling remain in the current program.

About Great Bear

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: GBR) is a well financed company based in Vancouver, Canada, managed by a team with a track record of success in the mineral exploration sector. Great Bear holds a 100% interest, royalty free, in its flagship Dixie property, which is road accessible year-round via Highway 105, a 15 minute drive from downtown Red Lake, Ontario. The Red Lake mining district is one of the premier mining districts in Canada, benefitting from major active mining operations including the Red Lake Gold Mine of Goldcorp Inc., plus modern infrastructure and a skilled workforce. Production from the Red Lake district does not necessarily reflect the mineralization that may, or may not be hosted on the Company’s Dixie property. The Dixie property covers a drill and geophysically defined multi kilometre gold mineralized structure similar to that associated with other producing gold mines in the district. In addition, Great Bear is also earning a 100% royalty-free interest in the Pakwash, Dedee and Sobel properties, which cover regionally significant gold-controlling structures and prospective geology. All of Great Bear’s Red Lake projects are accessible year-round through existing roads.

Drill core is logged and sampled in a secure core storage facility located in Red Lake Ontario. Core samples from the program are cut in half, using a diamond cutting saw, and are sent to SGS Canada Inc. in Red Lake, Ontario, and Activation Laboratories in Ancaster Ontario, both of which are accredited mineral analysis laboratories, for analysis. All samples are analysed for gold using standard Fire Assay-AA techniques. Samples returning over 3.0 g/t gold are analysed utilizing standard Fire Assay-Gravimetric methods. Selected samples with visible gold are also analyzed with a standard 1 kg metallic screen fire assay. Certified gold reference standards, blanks and field duplicates are routinely inserted into the sample stream, as part of Great Bear’s quality control/quality assurance program (QAQC). No QAQC issues were noted with the results reported herein.

Mr. R. Bob Singh, P.Geo, Director and VP Exploration, and Ms. Andrea Diakow P.Geo, Exploration Manager for Great Bear are the Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 responsible for the accuracy of technical information contained in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Chris Taylor”

Chris Taylor, President and CEO

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Lithology Gold (g/t) DNW-011 12 13 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.059 DNW-011 13 14 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.043 DNW-011 14 14.9 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.165 DNW-011 14.9 15.4 Mafic Dyke 0.022 DNW-011 15.4 16.4 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.475 DNW-011 16.4 17.4 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.069 DNW-011 17.4 18.4 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.017 DNW-011 18.4 19.4 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.006 DNW-011 19.4 20.4 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.01 DNW-011 20.4 20.9 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.451 DNW-011 20.9 21.9 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.005 DNW-011 21.9 22.9 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.017 DNW-011 22.9 24 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.002 DNW-011 24 25 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.002 DNW-011 25 26 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.043 DNW-011 26 27 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.002 DNW-011 27 28 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.023 DNW-011 28 29 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.067 DNW-011 29 30 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.074 DNW-011 30 30.5 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 1.013 DNW-011 30.5 31 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.083 DNW-011 31 32 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.156 DNW-011 32 33 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.069 DNW-011 33 34 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.028 DNW-011 34 35 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.032 DNW-011 35 36 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.025 DNW-011 36 37 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.055 DNW-011 37 37.8 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.023 DNW-011 37.8 38.45 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.007 DNW-011 38.45 39 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.012 DNW-011 39 39.5 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.016 DNW-011 39.5 40 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.013 DNW-011 40 40.5 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.138 DNW-011 40.5 41 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.008 DNW-011 41 42 Mafic Dyke 0.012 DNW-011 42 43 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.042 DNW-011 43 44 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.282 DNW-011 44 45 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.148 DNW-011 45 46 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.027 DNW-011 46 47 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.014 DNW-011 47 48 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.121 DNW-011 48 49 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.023 DNW-011 49 50 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.046 DNW-011 50 51 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.039 DNW-011 51 52 Mafic Dyke 0.05 DNW-011 52 53 Mafic Dyke 0.002 DNW-011 53 54 Mafic Dyke 0.006 DNW-011 54 55 Mafic Dyke 0.013 DNW-011 55 55.5 Mafic Dyke 0.38 DNW-011 55.5 56.5 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.015 DNW-011 56.5 57 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.016 DNW-011 57 57.5 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.022 DNW-011 57.5 58 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.128 DNW-011 58 58.5 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 759.38 DNW-011 58.5 59 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 2.247 DNW-011 59 60 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 7.598 DNW-011 60 60.5 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.027 DNW-011 60.5 61 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.061 DNW-011 61 62 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.246 DNW-011 62 63 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.054 DNW-011 63 63.5 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.098 DNW-011 63.5 64 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.013 DNW-011 64 65 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.022 DNW-011 65 65.5 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.03 DNW-011 65.5 66 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.002 DNW-011 66 67 Quartz Vein 0.033 DNW-011 67 68 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.002 DNW-011 68 68.5 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.024 DNW-011 68.5 69 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.009 DNW-011 69 69.5 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.012 DNW-011 69.5 70.5 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.023 DNW-011 70.5 71.5 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.027 DNW-011 71.5 72.5 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.029 DNW-011 72.5 73.5 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.679 DNW-011 73.5 74 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.084 DNW-011 74 74.5 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.073 DNW-011 74.5 75 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.085 DNW-011 75 75.95 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 1.702 DNW-011 75.95 76.45 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 19.33 DNW-011 76.45 76.95 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 2.186 DNW-011 76.95 77.45 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 1.16 DNW-011 77.45 77.95 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 7.311 DNW-011 77.95 78.45 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 1.177 DNW-011 78.45 78.95 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 60.15 DNW-011 78.95 79.55 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 130.97 DNW-011 79.55 80.05 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 25.99 DNW-011 80.05 80.55 Quartz Vein 9.829 DNW-011 80.55 81.05 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.391 DNW-011 81.05 82 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.236 DNW-011 82 83 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.195 DNW-011 83 84 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.074 DNW-011 84 85 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.164 DNW-011 85 86 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.522 DNW-011 86 87 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.134 DNW-011 87 88 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.224 DNW-011 88 89 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 27.15 DNW-011 89 90 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.075 DNW-011 90 91 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.048 DNW-011 91 92 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.02 DNW-011 92 93 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.249 DNW-011 93 94 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.024 DNW-011 94 95 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.035 DNW-011 95 96 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.036 DNW-011 96 97 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.054 DNW-011 97 98 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.04 DNW-011 98 98.8 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.162 DNW-011 98.8 99.3 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.009 DNW-011 99.3 100.3 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.137 DNW-011 100.3 101.3 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.18 DNW-011 101.3 102 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.068 DNW-011 102 103 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.126 DNW-011 103 104 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.207 DNW-011 104 105 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.199 DNW-011 105 105.9 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.126 DNW-011 105.9 107.2 Mafic Dyke 0.734 DNW-011 107.2 107.7 Mafic Dyke 0.069 DNW-011 107.7 108.2 Quartz Vein 0.036 DNW-011 108.2 108.7 Quartz Vein 0.006 DNW-011 108.7 109.2 Quartz Vein 0.028 DNW-011 109.2 109.7 Quartz Vein 0.066 DNW-011 109.7 110.2 Quartz Vein 1.746 DNW-011 110.2 111 Quartz Vein 0.329 DNW-011 111 111.95 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.679 DNW-011 111.95 112.25 Intermediate Tuff 0.087 DNW-011 112.25 112.8 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.027 DNW-011 112.8 114 intermediate tuff 0.417 DNW-011 114 115 intermediate tuff 0.375 DNW-011 115 116.1 intermediate tuff 0.183 DNW-011 116.1 117 intermediate tuff 0.024 DNW-011 117 118 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.018 DNW-011 118 119 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.076 DNW-011 119 120 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.521 DNW-011 120 121 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.189 DNW-011 121 122 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.913 DNW-011 122 123 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.042 DNW-011 123 124 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.106 DNW-011 124 125 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.054 DNW-011 125 126 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.027 DNW-011 126 127 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.149 DNW-011 127 127.95 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.135 DNW-011 127.95 129 Mafic Tuff 1.239 DNW-011 129 130 Mafic Tuff 2.959 DNW-011 130 131 Mafic Tuff 1.042 DNW-011 131 132 Mafic Tuff 0.601 DNW-011 132 133 Mafic Tuff 0.564 DNW-011 133 134.05 Mafic Tuff 0.871 DNW-011 134.05 134.65 Mafic Tuff 2.136 DNW-011 134.65 135.65 Intermediate Tuff 0.524 DNW-011 135.65 136.85 Intermediate Tuff 2.658 DNW-011 136.85 138 Intermediate Tuff 1.179 DNW-011 138 139 Felsic Tuff 0.622 DNW-011 139 139.75 Felsic Tuff 0.745 DNW-011 139.75 140.25 Felsic Tuff 2.833 DNW-011 140.25 140.75 Felsic Tuff 0.371 DNW-011 140.75 141.25 Felsic Tuff 1.222 DNW-011 141.25 141.75 Felsic Tuff 2.115 DNW-011 141.75 142.25 Felsic Tuff 1.644 DNW-011 142.25 142.75 Felsic Tuff 0.453 DNW-011 142.75 143.25 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.904 DNW-011 143.25 144.1 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.924 DNW-011 144.1 145 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.349 DNW-011 145 146 Felsic Tuff 0.154 DNW-011 146 147 Felsic Tuff 0.295 DNW-011 147 147.85 Felsic Tuff 0.135 DNW-011 147.85 148.15 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.055 DNW-011 148.15 149.65 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.049 DNW-011 149.65 150.15 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.002 DNW-011 150.15 151 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.214 DNW-011 151 152.25 Felsic Tuff 0.196 DNW-011 152.25 153 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.214 DNW-011 153 154 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.456 DNW-011 154 155 Felsic Tuff 2.454 DNW-011 155 156 Felsic Tuff 0.33 DNW-011 156 156.65 Felsic Tuff 0.237 DNW-011 156.65 157.65 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 1.911 DNW-011 157.65 158.65 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.365 DNW-011 158.65 159.65 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.597 DNW-011 159.65 160.65 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 2.042 DNW-011 160.65 161.5 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.266 DNW-011 161.5 162.5 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.123 DNW-011 162.5 163.5 Felsic Tuff 0.04 DNW-011 163.5 164.5 Felsic Tuff 0.053 DNW-011 164.5 165.65 Felsic Tuff 0.181 DNW-011 165.65 166.15 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.061 DNW-011 166.15 167 Felsic Lapilli Tuff 0.268 DNW-011 167 168 Felsic Tuff 0.155 DNW-011 168 168.6 Mafic Dyke 6.391 DNW-011 168.6 169.6 Felsic Tuff 0.141

