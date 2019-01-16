Goldplay Exploration Announces Engagement of Relations Publiques Paradox Inc. for Investor Relations Services

Goldplay Exploration Ltd. (TSXV:GPLY, FRANKFURT: GPE OTCQB: GLYXF) (“Goldplay” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Relations Publiques Paradox Inc. (“Paradox”) to provide investor relations services to the Company.









Goldplay Exploration Ltd. (TSXV:GPLY, FRANKFURT: GPE OTCQB: GLYXF) (“Goldplay” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has engaged Relations Publiques Paradox Inc. (“Paradox”) to provide investor relations services to the Company. Paradox, together with Goldplay, will initiate and maintain contact with the financial community, current shareholders, investors and other stakeholders for increasing awareness of the Company and its activities related to advancing exploration activities in the Rosario Mining District-Sinaloa Mexico. Paradox is a Montreal based IR consultancy that has been in business for 20 years, led by entrepreneur, Jean-Francois Meilleur. Paradox has represented past mining successes through its extensive network and experience in the capital markets. Jean-Francois Meilleur comments: “We are excited to be working with the multi-faceted Goldplay mining team and together building the awareness of a successful exploration company.”

Paradox will increase visibility towards the financial community by direct introduction, marketing to the investment community to identify potential investors, use of Paradox’s proprietary database and contacts for marketing purposes, organizing presentations with interested parties, and handling of incoming calls from shareholders and potential investors. Paradox’s extensive experience and large network provides full service approach to investor relations and it will provide creative, effective results-driven investor relations programs for Goldplay.

The agreement is for an initial term of one year which may be extended by mutual consent. Paradox will be paid $7,500per month and will receive stock options exercisable into 250,000 common shares of the Company for a period of 5 years at a price of $0.20/share. The options will be subject to vesting provisions as required by the TSX Venture Exchange’s policies. Paradox’s principals currently hold 675,000 of Goldplay’s common shares acquired in Goldplay’s most recent financing (News release, December 12nd, 2018).

Marcio Fonseca, Chief Executive Officer, comments: “We are pleased to add Paradox to our investor relations team along with Brisco Capital Partners Corp. and with each contributing complementary skills the Company is excited about our investor relations strategy.”

About Goldplay Exploration Ltd.

Goldplay owns a >250 sq. km exploration portfolio in the historical Rosario Mining District, Sinaloa, Mexico. Goldplay’s current exploration focus includes surface exploration and drilling, with a resource update to follow at the advanced-stage San Marcial Project and follow up exploration program at the El Habal Project.

The San Marcial land package consists of 1,250 ha, located south of the La Rastra and Plomosas historical mines and 20 km from the Company’s 100% owned El Habal Project in the Rosario Mining District, Sinaloa, Mexico. San Marcial is an attractive, near-surface high-grade silver, lead and zinc project for which a historical resource estimate has been previously disclosed.

San Marcial exhibits significant exploration upside supported by regional exploration programs completed by previous operators who identified 14 exploration targets similar to San Marcial within its 100% Goldplay-owned concessions. Some of these exploration targets consist of old shallow pits, caved shafts and historical underground workings in areas with extensive hydrothermal alteration, hosted by major regional structures.

The El Habal Project is a drilling stage project with an ongoing drill program. The oxidized gold mineralized zone outcrops along a series of rolling hills with evidence of historical shallow underground mining along a 6 km long prospective corridor. The El Habal Project is located near the historical gold-silver Rosario Mine which reportedly operated for over 250 years. Goldplay’s team has over 30 years of experience with senior roles in exploration, financing, and development in the mining industry, including over ten years of extensive exploration experience in the Rosario Mining District, leading to previous successful discoveries. A current NI 43-101 report on the El Habal Project is filed on SEDAR.

