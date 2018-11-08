Golden Queen Announces Q3 Financial Results
Nicole Rashotte - November 8th, 2018
Golden Queen Mining Co. Ltd. (TSX:GQM, OTCQX:GQMNF) announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 at its 50 percent-owned Soledad Mountain gold-silver mine located south of Mojave, California.
Highlights are as follows:
- Gold production of 12,943 ounces
- Silver production of 121,843 ounces
- Average gold and silver grade placed this quarter was 0.025 ounces per ton gold and 0.399 ounces per ton silver
- THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Attributable net loss for the third quarter totaled US$2.4 million, or US$(0.01) loss per share, on a basic and diluted basis
- Revenue totaled US$16.86 million in the third quarter
- Gold sold in the third quarter totaled 12,798 ounces at an average realized gold price of US$1,201 per ounce
- Silver sold in the third quarter totaled 100,408 ounces at an average realized silver price of US$14.77 per ounce
- Cash balances as at September 30, 2018 totaled US$8.4 million
- Total cash costs net of by-product credits of US$1,047 per ounce produced for the third quarter
- All-in sustaining costs of US$1,086 net of by-product credits per ounce produced for the third quarter