Gold

Investing News

Golden Queen Announces Q3 Financial Results

- November 8th, 2018

Golden Queen Mining announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 at its 50 percent-owned Soledad Mountain gold-silver mine located south of Mojave, California. 

Golden Queen Mining Co. Ltd. (TSX:GQM, OTCQX:GQMNF) announced its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 at its 50 percent-owned Soledad Mountain gold-silver mine located south of Mojave, California.

Highlights are as follows:

  • Gold production of 12,943 ounces
  • Silver production of 121,843 ounces
  • Average gold and silver grade placed this quarter was 0.025 ounces per ton gold and 0.399 ounces per ton silver
  • THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
    • Attributable net loss for the third quarter totaled US$2.4 million, or US$(0.01) loss per share, on a basic and diluted basis
    • Revenue totaled US$16.86 million in the third quarter
    • Gold sold in the third quarter totaled 12,798 ounces at an average realized gold price of US$1,201 per ounce
    • Silver sold in the third quarter totaled 100,408 ounces at an average realized silver price of US$14.77 per ounce
    • Cash balances as at September 30, 2018 totaled US$8.4 million
    • Total cash costs net of by-product credits of US$1,047 per ounce produced for the third quarter
    • All-in sustaining costs of US$1,086 net of by-product credits per ounce produced for the third quarter

Click here to read the full Golden Queen Mining Co. Ltd. (TSX:GQM; OTCQX:GQMNF) press release.

Get the latest Gold Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Gold Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Gold Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time

Related posts

Pan American Silver Posts Q3 Results
IAMGOLD Eyes Growth from Upcoming Projects Despite Lower Q3 Output
Endeavour Mining to Meet Key Guidance Metrics for 2018
Top Rare Earth Mining Reserves by Country

Tags

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *