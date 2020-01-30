Gold Price Average Hits Six Year High in 2019, Investor Demand Weak

The gold price average saw sustained growth over the 12 month period leading to a six year high despite weak investor participation.









Despite platinum group metals stealing the show in 2019, the gold price average saw sustained growth over the 12 month period, leading to a six year high.

A softer US dollar, geopolitical issues and a slow in economic growth in H2 2019 were the main catalysts behind the yellow metal’s annual average gold price gaining 10 percent year-on-year.

Heightened attention from central banks and exchange traded funds (ETFs) led to a prolonged uptick during the last two quarters that saw the currency metal hit an average price for H2 of US$1,477 an ounce. That’s a 13 percent increase from H1 and a 21 percent rise year-on-year.

“Central banks were buying because they want to buy gold, they are bargain hunters and the US government was displaying hostility to virtually every country and region in the world, except Russia,” Jeffrey Christian, of CPM Group, told the Investing News Network via email. “They took advantage of lower gold prices to buy, and should be expected to continue to do so.”

The gains made by the precious metal were hindered by a continued decline in investor sentiment.

“In 2018 and again in 2019 investment demand for physical gold was at its lowest level since 2001. Starting in late June 2019 gold prices rallied, showing strength into early September,” he said. “Part of that was a reaction to the Fed’s shift in interest rate policies, from raising rates to pausing and showing monetary accommodation.”

The managing partner of the commodity research firm pointed out that investor appetite remained passive amid gold’s 2019 performance.

“Importantly, the upward price pressure came almost exclusively from short-term momentum-oriented technical investors and traders in futures, forwards, and options. Demand for physical gold from longer term investors remained low. Prices then declined from early September through December as these shorter term investors reduced their long positions,” he added.

In fact, retail investment dropped 17 percent in H2 2019, with both bars and coins recording a demand slip.

According to a recent Refinitiv report, investment in physical bars of gold dropped 18 percent driven by a decline in demand from Asia, a decline that may increase as the new coronavirus prompted Chinese officials to cancel much of the Lunar New Year festivities this year.

Gold has exhibited price strength during the first month of 2020, maintaining a threshold above US$1,550 amid many of the same catalysts and detractors that impacted its performance during the previous 12 month period.

“Physical investment demand remains low; investors remain focused more on equity markets than gold and the strength we have witnessed in January primarily came from short term investors in futures and forwards,” said Christian.

The yellow metal’s positive early showing could be stalled by the easing of geopolitical relations and weaker demand from China as a result of the ongoing outbreak of the novel respiratory virus.

“The outbreak of the coronavirus in China at the beginning of the Lunar New Year celebration may have severely reduced demand for gold in China during this holiday, the biggest gold gifting event in the annual Chinese calendar,” he said.

Whether or not the same tail winds will move gold throughout 2020 will remain to be seen. However, Christian believes it’s not a matter of if investors will return to the sector, but when.

“The fact that gold prices rose sharply and significantly in 2019 without significant physical gold buying by investors suggests that the flows of gold in the market are tight. There may be billions of ounces of gold held in bullion and coin form by investors and central banks, but those inventory holders are not selling.”

He added, “That (tighter gold market) suggests higher gold prices, when … such investment demand recovers. The questions are what will trigger investors moving back toward physical gold and when that might occur?”

Long standing economic uncertainty and tenuous intercontinental relations will play a role in the long term performance of the precious metal, but Christian sees the supply and demand disparity being more impactful in the near term.

“Shorter term, what you call ‘professional investors’ will continue to buy and sell futures, forwards, options and ETFs. Investor demand for physical gold may rise, but that will be largely dependent on economic or political issues causing them to want to pivot out of stocks and bonds into gold,” he noted.

While CPM does not necessarily see that happening, it is still early in the year and there are a number of factors they are watching, including: the US election, Brexit, the coronavirus, economic issues in China, Hong Kong, broader EU political issues and separate and various political developments involving Russia and the Middle East.

Any one of these could lead to investors wanting to add more safe haven assets — particularly gold — to their portfolio.

