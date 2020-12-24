Empress Royalty Commences Trading on the TSXV December 29, 2020

Empress Royalty Corp. (“Empress” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV” or the “Exchange”) at the open of trading on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 under the symbol EMPR.









“The commencement of trading on the TSXV is a significant milestone for Empress,” stated Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President of Empress. “The listing of our common shares is key in pursuing our goal of building a portfolio of cash and near-term cash producing precious metal investments. Over the past six months, we have made a significant investment in Mexico and have a strong well developed pipeline of future transactions. Our team is focused on creating financing solutions for mining company partners, continuing to deliver on our strategy and creating value for our shareholders.”

On December 23, 2020, the Exchange issued a bulletin announcing that at the open on Tuesday December 29, 2020 Empress will commence trading. The Exchange classifies Empress as a Tier 2 Investment Company. For further information, please refer to the Company’s listing statement dated December 18, 2020 available on the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. The Company will issue regular updates to keep the market apprised of its plans and results.

ABOUT EMPRESS ROYALTY CORP.

Empress is a new precious metals royalty and streaming creation company with a portfolio of 14 precious metals royalties. Empress is focused on investing in development and production stage projects providing unique financing solutions for mining companies who require additional non-dilutive capital. The Company has strategic relationships with Endeavour Financial, Terra Capital and Accendo Banco. These relationships allow Empress to not only access global investment opportunities but also bring unique mining finance expertise, deal structuring and access to capital markets. Empress is looking forward to creating value for its shareholders through quality cash producing royalty and streaming investments.

ON BEHALF OF EMPRESS ROYALTY CORP.

Per: Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President

For further information, please visit our website at www.empressroyalty.com or contact Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, CEO and President, by phone at +1.604.331.2080 or email at info@empressroyalty.com.

This news release contains statements about Empress’ expectations regarding the development of its business which are forward-looking in nature and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expects”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “aims to”, “plans to” or “intends to” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Although Empress believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include Empress Royalty not being successful in or deciding not to pursue opportunities in the royalties business. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and Empress undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

