Corporate Update: Asset Sale Cash received and Growth Project plans

Fidelity Minerals Corp. (TSXV:FMN, FSE:S5GM, SSE:MNYC, OTC:SAIDF) (“Fidelity Minerals” or “the Company”) is pleased to update progress with the Cerro Dorado plant upgrades and sale. Per a modification arrangement reached in concert with the purchaser, the Company received USD $250,000 of the December payment as detailed in the News Release of December 4th, 2019, with the balance payable on January 22nd, 2020: the arrangement suits the Company and helps the purchaser maintain pace on the plant upgrades. The Payment Schedule as previously announced remains otherwise unchanged.

The Company restructuring with financing undertaken in December are complete, with 60% of the financing being taken up by insiders of the Company. The Company is now focussed on planning work on its Las Brujas project, targeted for mobilization in February 2020, and advancing its Las Huaquillas project (FMN: 44.5%) strategy toward the integration of the project with its 100% owned Greater Las Huaquillas project (100% interest FMN, 9 concessions, 3,800 ha). The Company will continue as an active Project Generator in 2020.

The anticipated Company board changes announced in December, 2019, completed following the Corporate Restructure with the resignation of Luis F. Zapata, a co-founder of the Company. Luis’ departure was necessitated by his need to focus on his appointment with Canaccord Genuity. The board would again like to thank Luis for his valuable contributions to the Company and looks forward to continuing to benefit from his insights into the Latin American mining sector. The board is actively considering a range of opportunities to broaden the experience and skill-sets available to contribute to the board.

About Fidelity Minerals Corp.

Fidelity Minerals Corp. is assembling a portfolio of high-quality mining assets in Peru through the implementation of our Strategic Project Generator (SPG) model. The project generator model involves the identification and acquisition of appraisal stage opportunities with near-term valuation catalysts, including potential for high-impact M&A. The company is backed by an experienced management team with diverse technical, market, and commercial expertise and is supported by committed and sophisticated investors focused on building long term value.

