Comet Resources Managing Director Matt O’Kane Speaks with Proactive Following JORC Resource at Santa Teresa Gold Project

Comet Resources Limited’s (ASX:CRL) Matt O’Kane caught up with Proactive’s Andrew Scott after publishing a maiden 88,600-ounce JORC-compliant mineral resource estimate for the Santa Teresa High-Grade Gold Project in Baja California, Mexico. The inferred mineral resource estimate of 369,000 tonnes at 7.47 g/t gold was calculated based on the application of top cap grades on a lode by lode basis and a gold cut-off grade of 2.5 g/t.

