Chilean Metals Update on Annual Filing

Chilean Metals Inc. (“Chilean Metals,” “CMX” or the “Company”) (TSXV:CMX), (OTC:CMETF), (SSE:CMX), (MILA:CMX) intends to participate in the blanket relief program announced on March 18, 2020 (the “Blanket Order”) by the Canadian Securities Administrators (the “CSA”) extending deadlines to file financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”), the Company confirms that is relying on the relief therein in respect of its audited annual 2019 financial statements and the MD&A as a result of interruptions in the flow of information required in the preparation of financial reporting obligations, which it expects to file before the extension relief expiry on June 14, 2020. Until the Company has filed such financial statements and MD&A, insiders of the Company are subject to the Company’s share trading and black-out policy.

Other than as previously disclosed by the Company, there have been no material business developments since the date of the interim financial statements that were filed on November 28, 2019″

About Chilean Metals,

www.chileanmetals.com/

Chilean Metals Inc. is a Canadian Junior Exploration Company focusing on high potential Copper Gold prospects in Chile & Canada.

Chilean Metals Inc is 100% owner of five properties comprising over 50,000 acres strategically located in the prolific IOCG (“Iron oxide-copper-gold”) belt of northern Chile. It also owns a 3% NSR royalty interest on any future production from the Copaquire Cu-Mo deposit, recently sold to a subsidiary of Teck Resources Inc. (“Teck”). Under the terms of the sale agreement, Teck has the right to acquire one third of the 3% NSR for $3 million dollars at any time. The Copaquire property borders Teck’s producing Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile’s First Region.

