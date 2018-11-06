BTU Commences Drone Operation at Dixie Halo South, Red Lake, Ontario

BTU Metals Corp. (TSXV:BTU) announces it has commenced a drone survey over certain areas of its Dixie Halo project located in the Red Lake camp, Ontario.









BTU personnel have been actively working with historical reports and data from the area and have highlighted priority targets for immediate action. The Company now has a team of geologists and prospectors are now on site to follow up on these targets and help guide drone operators also now on site.

Results taken from an initial site visit and sent to ACT Labs in Thunder bay, Ontario are expected in the very near future and will be reported in a follow up release.

About BTU Metals Corp

BTU Metals is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on its highly prospective Dixie Halo properties adjoining Great Bear resources Ltd. on north, east and southern borders located in Red Lake, Ontario. For more information on BTU Metals Corp. please visit our website located at www.btumetals.com.

